Bent Street man drowns during creek outing

Kaieteur News – A 28-year-old Bent Street, Wortmanville, Georgetown man drowned during an outing at a Soesdyke-Linden Highway creek on Sunday last, the Guyana Police Force (GPF) reported.
Dead is Kester Guilliams, of Lot 61 Bent Steet, Wortmanville, Georgetown.
According to reports, Guilliams and his friends were at a creek where they consumed alcohol. At about 15:30 hrs, Guilliams reportedly left to swim in the water and shortly thereafter, an alarm was raised that someone was encountering difficulties in the water and disappeared.
Public-spirited persons formed a search party, and Guilliams’ motionless body was later found in the creek.
The man’s body was removed from the creek and examined, but no marks of violence were seen. The body was taken to the Diamond Hospital and pronounced dead by a doctor.
The body is presently at the Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, awaiting a post-mortem examination.
Police in Regional Division 4B are investigating the alleged drowning.
