Beacon Café ‘Paceline’ cycling race hails new Senior’s 35-laps record

Latest update February 15th, 2023 12:59 AM
Feb 15, 2023 Sports
Kaieteur News – On Sunday the Kaieteur Attack Racing Cycling Club held its Beacon Café’s ‘Paceline’ cycling race at the National Park, Thomas lands Georgetown.
Briton John showcased his sublime fitness in the Men’s senior’s race, setting a new 35 laps’ record after placing first; in one of the most stellar early season performances at a local cycling meet. Briton John, only one day after placing second to Jamual John in the Alanzo Greaves Classic, Briton returned with great strength and tenacity to dominate his namesake and other rivals.
Briton however, soloed to top of the Beacon Cafe/Kaieteur Attack Racing criterion event staged under the theme ‘Paceline’.
In the Juvenile category Christian Dudley came first, while Akon Europe came second and Torell Noel finished third. Also in the junior’s 35 laps Aaron Newton registered first place, in second place was Seabastian Nathan. Tandeia Noel reign supreme in the Ladies 2-laps event.
Across in the Veteran’s 50-years Open 6-laps category race, Talim Shaw won the race while Rokan Penard won the U50 35 laps event.
Meanwhile, Beacon Café; the proud sponsor of the event, hosted a presentation ceremony for the athletes on Tuesday morning acknowledging the winners of the event.
