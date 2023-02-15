Latest update February 15th, 2023 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Beacon Café ‘Paceline’ cycling race hails new Senior’s 35-laps record

Feb 15, 2023 Sports

Kaieteur News – On Sunday the Kaieteur Attack Racing Cycling Club held its Beacon Café’s ‘Paceline’ cycling race at the National Park, Thomas lands Georgetown.

Briton John showcased his sublime fitness in the Men’s senior’s race, setting a new 35 laps’ record after placing first; in one of the most stellar early season performances at a local cycling meet. Briton John, only one day after placing second to Jamual John in the Alanzo Greaves Classic, Briton returned with great strength and tenacity to dominate his namesake and other rivals.

A Scene from the Beacon Cafe 'Paceline meet.

A Scene from the Beacon Cafe ‘Paceline meet.

Briton however, soloed to top of the Beacon Cafe/Kaieteur Attack Racing criterion event staged under the theme ‘Paceline’.

In the Juvenile category Christian Dudley came first, while Akon Europe came second and Torell Noel finished third. Also in the junior’s 35 laps Aaron Newton registered first place, in second place was Seabastian Nathan. Tandeia Noel reign supreme in the Ladies 2-laps event.

Across in the Veteran’s 50-years Open 6-laps category race, Talim Shaw won the race while Rokan Penard won the U50 35 laps event.

Meanwhile, Beacon Café; the proud sponsor of the event, hosted a presentation ceremony for the athletes on Tuesday morning acknowledging the winners of the event.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

What You Need to Know Today:

2 tongue Ali

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Motie makes history as West Indies complete 1-0 series win over Zimbabwe

Motie makes history as West Indies complete 1-0 series win over...

Feb 15, 2023

SportsMax – Gudakesh Motie ended with match figures of 13-99, the best ever for a West Indies spinner in Tests, as the West Indies defeated Zimbabwe by an innings and four runs on day three of...
Read More
Patrick Haynes is new CONCENCABA president

Patrick Haynes is new CONCENCABA president

Feb 15, 2023

Republic Bank Five-for-Fun cricket competition returns from 13 February – March 10

Republic Bank Five-for-Fun cricket competition...

Feb 15, 2023

Alick Athanaze and Akeem Jordan named in 15-member Test squad to face South Africa

Alick Athanaze and Akeem Jordan named in...

Feb 15, 2023

Beacon Café ‘Paceline’ cycling race hails new Senior’s 35-laps record

Beacon Café ‘Paceline’ cycling race hails...

Feb 15, 2023

Bounty Farm’s 2023 Mash-Handicap starts today

Bounty Farm’s 2023 Mash-Handicap starts today

Feb 15, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]