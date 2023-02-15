ASK-G holds first Karate Championships for the year

Kaieteur News – The ASK-G held its first National Karate Championships after reopening due to Covid closure.

The weather was fantastic. Parents and supporters turned out in large numbers. Many had to stand for all seats were taken. Two rings had to be used so as not to go late into the evening.

After a short delay events started at 10.30 hrs. The Senior Black Belts started the Championships off to a rousing spectacle. The spectators were thrilled by the performances as was evident by the constant applause.

Following were the 5 and 6 years old children both male and female. Thrilling to watch, it was.

There was one on the spectrum participant who was well received.

Events finished at about 14.30hrs, followed by the medals presentation.

Shihan Amir Khouri, Chairman of ASK-G and President of the GKF noted, “Thanks to the YMCA for use of the auditorium, the parents and competitors (especially those from out of Georgetown), judges and officers who enabled the championships to flow smoothly and successful.”

Below are the full results:

Association Do Shotokan Karate – Guyana —2023 National Karate Championships Results

Sunday 12th February, 2023 — Ymca Yhomas Lands

FEMALES

Female 5 to 8 Yrs White to Orange

KUMITE KATA

1st Natalia Persaud 1st Miah Rajkumar

2nd Jeevika Tiwari 2nd Shreya Persaud

3rd Shreya Persaud 3rd Jeevika Tiwari

4th Miah Rajkumar 4th Natalia Persaud

Female 11 to 15 Yrs White to Orange

KUMITE KATA

1st Nathania Nedd 1st Zuriyah Howell

2nd Nia Richards 2nd Nathania Nedd

3rd Zuriyah Howell 3rd Nia Richards

4th Rachael Seymour 4th Rachael Seymour

Female 17 to 18 Yrs White to Green

KUMITE KATA

1st Allana Margan 1st Alisha Moideen

2nd Alisha Moideen 2nd Allana Margan

3rd Nyalsha Beaton 3rd Nyalsha Beaton

Female 9 to 10 Yrs Green to Purple

KUMITE KATA

1st Marissia Appanah 1st Marissia Appanah

2nd Shivanna Brijbhukan 2nd Shivanna Brijbhukan

Female 11 to 14 Yrs Brown & Black

KUMITE KATA

1st Chelsea Benjamin 1st Chelsea Benjamin

2nd Saskia Dyasindoo 2nd Saskia Dyasindoo

MALES

Male 5 to 6 Yrs White to Orange

KUMITE KATA

1st Raheem Josiah 1st Erik Lynch

2nd Erik Lynch 2nd Raheem Josiah

3rd Wayne Brown 3rd Wayne Brown

Male 7 to 8 Yrs White to Yellow

KUMITE KATA

1st Shemson Suffrien 1st Shemson Suffrien

2nd Tyler Spooner 2nd Tyler Spooner

3rd Jahmar Bullen 3rd Jahmar Bullen

Male 7 to 8 Yrs Orange

KUMITE KATA

1st Shivendra Brijbhukan 1st Josiah Clinken

2nd Josiah Clinken 2nd Marquis Ferreira

3rd Wyatt Fraser 3rd Shivendra Brijbhukan

4th Marquis Ferreira 4th Wyatt Fraser

Male 9 to 10 Yrs White to Orange

KUMITE KATA

1st Aryan Shiwdas 1st Veerendra Krishna

2nd Veerendra Krishna 2nd Mikhail tobin

3rd Lucas Spooner 3rd Aryan Shiwdas

4th Mikhail Tobin 4th Lucas Spooner

Male 13 to 14 Yrs White to Orange

KUMITE KATA

1st Adi Persaud 1st Jason Richards

2nd Jason Richards 2nd Adi Persaud

Male 5 to 6 Yrs Green to Purple

KUMITE KATA

1st Lukas Singh 1st Lukas Singh

Male 13 to 14 Yrs PARA

KUMITE KATA

1st Daniel Mciver 1st Daniel Mciver

Male 9 to 10 Yrs Green to Purple

KUMITE KATA

1st Gerrett Lalljee 1st Gerrett Lalljee

Male 7 to 8 Yrs Green to Purple

KUMITE KATA

1st Simkhael Levans 1st Zane Elcock

2nd Algernon Sealy 2nd Rayden Austin

3rd Aden Persaud 3rd Algernon Sealy

4th Rayden Austin 4th Simkhael Levans

Male 11 to 12 Yrs Green to Purple

KUMITE KATA

1st Isaac Ramsarran 1st Shivraj Brijbhukan

2nd Shivraj Brijbhukan 2nd Isaac Ramsarran

3rd Christopher Cooblall 3rd Christopher Cooblall

4th Mahir Rajkumar 4th Mahir Rajkumar

Male 13 to 14 Yrs Brown & Black

KUMITE KATA

1st Jeremy Hargobin 1st Jeremy Hargobin

2nd Maheshwar Dyasindoo 2nd Maheshwar Dyasindoo

3rd Kishan Ragubeer 3rd Kishan Ragubeer

4th Joshua Nimar 4th Joshua Nimar

Male 17 to 18 Yrs Brown & Black

KUMITE KATA

1st Shamar Francis 1st Shamar Francis

2nd Matthew Gurahoo 2nd Matthew Gurahoo

Male 21 to 39 Yrs Brown & Black

KUMITE KATA

1st Roger Peroune 1st Roger Peroune

2nd Avinash Ramgolam 2nd Avinash Ramgolam

Male 17 to 49 Yrs Brown & Black ‘1st place’

KUMITE KATA

1st Roger Peroune 1st Roger Peroune

2nd Shamar Francis 2nd Shamar Francis

3rd Malcolm Francis 3rd Malcolm Francis

Male 40 to 49 Yrs Brown & Black

KUMITE KATA

1st Malcolm Francis 1st Malcolm Francis

2nd Keith Beaton 2nd Keith Beaton