ASK-G holds first Karate Championships for the year

Feb 15, 2023 Sports

Kaieteur News – The ASK-G held its first National Karate Championships after reopening due to Covid closure.

The weather was fantastic. Parents and supporters turned out in large numbers. Many had to stand for all seats were taken. Two rings had to be used so as not to go late into the evening.

After a short delay events started at 10.30 hrs. The Senior Black Belts started the Championships off to a rousing spectacle. The spectators were thrilled by the performances as was evident by the constant applause.

Shihan Amir Khouri (right) with fellow Instructors and students at the event.

Following were the 5 and 6 years old children both male and female. Thrilling to watch, it was.

There was one on the spectrum participant who was well received.

Events finished at about 14.30hrs, followed by the medals presentation.

Shihan Amir Khouri, Chairman of ASK-G and President of the GKF noted, “Thanks to the YMCA for use of the auditorium, the parents and competitors (especially those from out of Georgetown), judges and officers who enabled the championships to flow smoothly and successful.”

Below are the full results:

Association Do Shotokan Karate – Guyana —2023 National Karate Championships Results

Sunday 12th February, 2023 — Ymca Yhomas Lands                                                                 

FEMALES                                                                                                               

Female 5 to 8 Yrs White to Orange

KUMITE                                                       KATA

1st       Natalia   Persaud                     1st       Miah   Rajkumar

2nd      Jeevika   Tiwari                       2nd      Shreya   Persaud

3rd       Shreya   Persaud                     3rd       Jeevika   Tiwari

4th       Miah   Rajkumar                     4th       Natalia   Persaud

Female 11 to 15 Yrs White to Orange

KUMITE                                                       KATA

1st       Nathania   Nedd                     1st       Zuriyah   Howell

2nd      Nia   Richards                          2nd     Nathania   Nedd

3rd       Zuriyah   Howell                     3rd       Nia   Richards

4th       Rachael   Seymour                  4th       Rachael   Seymour

Female 17 to 18 Yrs White to Green

KUMITE                                                        KATA

1st       Allana   Margan                      1st       Alisha   Moideen

2nd      Alisha   Moideen                    2nd      Allana   Margan

3rd       Nyalsha   Beaton                     3rd       Nyalsha   Beaton

Female 9 to 10 Yrs Green to Purple           

KUMITE                                                       KATA

1st       Marissia   Appanah                 1st       Marissia   Appanah

2nd      Shivanna  Brijbhukan             2nd      Shivanna  Brijbhukan

Female 11 to 14 Yrs Brown & Black         

KUMITE                                                       KATA

1st       Chelsea   Benjamin                 1st       Chelsea   Benjamin

2nd      Saskia  Dyasindoo                  2nd      Saskia  Dyasindoo

 MALES

Male 5 to 6 Yrs White to Orange

KUMITE                                                       KATA

1st       Raheem   Josiah                      1st       Erik   Lynch

2nd      Erik   Lynch                            2nd      Raheem   Josiah

3rd       Wayne   Brown                       3rd       Wayne   Brown

Male 7 to 8 Yrs White to Yellow

KUMITE                                                       KATA

1st       Shemson   Suffrien                 1st       Shemson   Suffrien

2nd      Tyler   Spooner                       2nd      Tyler   Spooner

3rd       Jahmar   Bullen                       3rd       Jahmar   Bullen

Male 7 to 8 Yrs Orange       

KUMITE                                                        KATA

1st       Shivendra Brijbhukan             1st       Josiah   Clinken

2nd      Josiah   Clinken                       2nd      Marquis   Ferreira

3rd       Wyatt   Fraser                          3rd       Shivendra Brijbhukan

4th       Marquis   Ferreira                    4th       Wyatt   Fraser

Male 9 to 10 Yrs White to Orange

KUMITE                                                       KATA

1st       Aryan   Shiwdas                     1st       Veerendra   Krishna

2nd      Veerendra   Krishna                2nd      Mikhail   tobin

3rd       Lucas   Spooner                      3rd       Aryan   Shiwdas

4th       Mikhail   Tobin                       4th       Lucas   Spooner

Male 13 to 14 Yrs White to Orange

KUMITE                                                       KATA

1st       Adi   Persaud                           1st      Jason   Richards

2nd      Jason   Richards                      2nd      Adi   Persaud

Male 5 to 6 Yrs Green to Purple

KUMITE                                                       KATA

1st       Lukas   Singh                           1st      Lukas   Singh

Male 13 to 14 Yrs PARA

KUMITE                                                       KATA

1st       Daniel   Mciver                       1st       Daniel   Mciver

Male 9 to 10 Yrs Green to Purple

KUMITE                                                       KATA

1st       Gerrett   Lalljee                       1st       Gerrett   Lalljee

Male 7 to 8 Yrs Green to Purple

KUMITE                                                       KATA

1st       Simkhael   Levans                  1st       Zane   Elcock

2nd      Algernon   Sealy                     2nd      Rayden   Austin

3rd       Aden   Persaud                        3rd       Algernon   Sealy

4th       Rayden   Austin                      4th       Simkhael   Levans

Male 11 to 12 Yrs Green to Purple

KUMITE                                                       KATA

1st       Isaac Ramsarran                      1st       Shivraj Brijbhukan

2nd      Shivraj Brijbhukan                  2nd      Isaac   Ramsarran

3rd       Christopher Cooblall               3rd       Christopher Cooblall

4th       Mahir   Rajkumar                    4th       Mahir   Rajkumar

Male 13 to 14 Yrs Brown & Black 

KUMITE                                                        KATA          

1st       Jeremy   Hargobin                   1st       Jeremy   Hargobin

2nd      Maheshwar Dyasindoo           2nd      Maheshwar Dyasindoo

3rd       Kishan   Ragubeer                   3rd       Kishan   Ragubeer

4th       Joshua   Nimar                        4th       Joshua   Nimar

Male 17 to 18 Yrs Brown & Black

KUMITE                                                       KATA

1st       Shamar   Francis                     1st       Shamar   Francis

2nd      Matthew   Gurahoo                  2nd     Matthew   Gurahoo

Male 21 to 39 Yrs Brown & Black 

KUMITE                                                       KATA

1st       Roger   Peroune                      1st       Roger   Peroune

2nd      Avinash   Ramgolam                2nd     Avinash   Ramgolam

Male 17 to 49 Yrs Brown & Black ‘1st place’       

KUMITE                                                        KATA          

1st       Roger   Peroune                      1st       Roger   Peroune

2nd      Shamar   Francis                     2nd      Shamar   Francis

3rd       Malcolm   Francis                   3rd       Malcolm   Francis

Male 40 to 49 Yrs Brown & Black

KUMITE                                                       KATA

1st       Malcolm   Francis                   1st       Malcolm   Francis

2nd      Keith   Beaton                         2nd      Keith   Beaton

Motie makes history as West Indies complete 1-0 series win over Zimbabwe

Patrick Haynes is new CONCENCABA president

Republic Bank Five-for-Fun cricket competition returns from 13 February – March 10

Alick Athanaze and Akeem Jordan named in 15-member Test squad to face South Africa

Beacon Café 'Paceline' cycling race hails new Senior's 35-laps record

Bounty Farm's 2023 Mash-Handicap starts today

