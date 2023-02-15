ASK-G holds first Karate Championships for the year

Latest update February 15th, 2023 12:59 AM
Feb 15, 2023 Sports
Kaieteur News – The ASK-G held its first National Karate Championships after reopening due to Covid closure.
The weather was fantastic. Parents and supporters turned out in large numbers. Many had to stand for all seats were taken. Two rings had to be used so as not to go late into the evening.
After a short delay events started at 10.30 hrs. The Senior Black Belts started the Championships off to a rousing spectacle. The spectators were thrilled by the performances as was evident by the constant applause.
Following were the 5 and 6 years old children both male and female. Thrilling to watch, it was.
There was one on the spectrum participant who was well received.
Events finished at about 14.30hrs, followed by the medals presentation.
Shihan Amir Khouri, Chairman of ASK-G and President of the GKF noted, “Thanks to the YMCA for use of the auditorium, the parents and competitors (especially those from out of Georgetown), judges and officers who enabled the championships to flow smoothly and successful.”
Below are the full results:
Association Do Shotokan Karate – Guyana —2023 National Karate Championships Results
Sunday 12th February, 2023 — Ymca Yhomas Lands
FEMALES
Female 5 to 8 Yrs White to Orange
KUMITE KATA
1st Natalia Persaud 1st Miah Rajkumar
2nd Jeevika Tiwari 2nd Shreya Persaud
3rd Shreya Persaud 3rd Jeevika Tiwari
4th Miah Rajkumar 4th Natalia Persaud
Female 11 to 15 Yrs White to Orange
KUMITE KATA
1st Nathania Nedd 1st Zuriyah Howell
2nd Nia Richards 2nd Nathania Nedd
3rd Zuriyah Howell 3rd Nia Richards
4th Rachael Seymour 4th Rachael Seymour
Female 17 to 18 Yrs White to Green
KUMITE KATA
1st Allana Margan 1st Alisha Moideen
2nd Alisha Moideen 2nd Allana Margan
3rd Nyalsha Beaton 3rd Nyalsha Beaton
Female 9 to 10 Yrs Green to Purple
KUMITE KATA
1st Marissia Appanah 1st Marissia Appanah
2nd Shivanna Brijbhukan 2nd Shivanna Brijbhukan
Female 11 to 14 Yrs Brown & Black
KUMITE KATA
1st Chelsea Benjamin 1st Chelsea Benjamin
2nd Saskia Dyasindoo 2nd Saskia Dyasindoo
MALES
Male 5 to 6 Yrs White to Orange
KUMITE KATA
1st Raheem Josiah 1st Erik Lynch
2nd Erik Lynch 2nd Raheem Josiah
3rd Wayne Brown 3rd Wayne Brown
Male 7 to 8 Yrs White to Yellow
KUMITE KATA
1st Shemson Suffrien 1st Shemson Suffrien
2nd Tyler Spooner 2nd Tyler Spooner
3rd Jahmar Bullen 3rd Jahmar Bullen
Male 7 to 8 Yrs Orange
KUMITE KATA
1st Shivendra Brijbhukan 1st Josiah Clinken
2nd Josiah Clinken 2nd Marquis Ferreira
3rd Wyatt Fraser 3rd Shivendra Brijbhukan
4th Marquis Ferreira 4th Wyatt Fraser
Male 9 to 10 Yrs White to Orange
KUMITE KATA
1st Aryan Shiwdas 1st Veerendra Krishna
2nd Veerendra Krishna 2nd Mikhail tobin
3rd Lucas Spooner 3rd Aryan Shiwdas
4th Mikhail Tobin 4th Lucas Spooner
Male 13 to 14 Yrs White to Orange
KUMITE KATA
1st Adi Persaud 1st Jason Richards
2nd Jason Richards 2nd Adi Persaud
Male 5 to 6 Yrs Green to Purple
KUMITE KATA
1st Lukas Singh 1st Lukas Singh
Male 13 to 14 Yrs PARA
KUMITE KATA
1st Daniel Mciver 1st Daniel Mciver
Male 9 to 10 Yrs Green to Purple
KUMITE KATA
1st Gerrett Lalljee 1st Gerrett Lalljee
Male 7 to 8 Yrs Green to Purple
KUMITE KATA
1st Simkhael Levans 1st Zane Elcock
2nd Algernon Sealy 2nd Rayden Austin
3rd Aden Persaud 3rd Algernon Sealy
4th Rayden Austin 4th Simkhael Levans
Male 11 to 12 Yrs Green to Purple
KUMITE KATA
1st Isaac Ramsarran 1st Shivraj Brijbhukan
2nd Shivraj Brijbhukan 2nd Isaac Ramsarran
3rd Christopher Cooblall 3rd Christopher Cooblall
4th Mahir Rajkumar 4th Mahir Rajkumar
Male 13 to 14 Yrs Brown & Black
KUMITE KATA
1st Jeremy Hargobin 1st Jeremy Hargobin
2nd Maheshwar Dyasindoo 2nd Maheshwar Dyasindoo
3rd Kishan Ragubeer 3rd Kishan Ragubeer
4th Joshua Nimar 4th Joshua Nimar
Male 17 to 18 Yrs Brown & Black
KUMITE KATA
1st Shamar Francis 1st Shamar Francis
2nd Matthew Gurahoo 2nd Matthew Gurahoo
Male 21 to 39 Yrs Brown & Black
KUMITE KATA
1st Roger Peroune 1st Roger Peroune
2nd Avinash Ramgolam 2nd Avinash Ramgolam
Male 17 to 49 Yrs Brown & Black ‘1st place’
KUMITE KATA
1st Roger Peroune 1st Roger Peroune
2nd Shamar Francis 2nd Shamar Francis
3rd Malcolm Francis 3rd Malcolm Francis
Male 40 to 49 Yrs Brown & Black
KUMITE KATA
1st Malcolm Francis 1st Malcolm Francis
2nd Keith Beaton 2nd Keith Beaton
