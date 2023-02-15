Annie’s Snackett and Cedric Imports support Jefford Classic Mile

Kaieteur News – Annie’s Snackett of Hunter and Yarrow Dam Georgetown, and Cedric Imports yesterday combined to offer support for the upcoming and much- anticipated Jefford Classic Mile scheduled for March 12 at the National Park Circuit.

Proprietor, Cedric Payne indicated that he is an ardent supporter of the events of the Jefford Track and Field Classic organisation. He said that now that he is an entrepreneur, he couldn’t wait for the opportunity to sponsor the upcoming Classic Mile.

Meanwhile, Edison Jefford, who’s brainchild is the event, is on record asking for the support of the corporate community and civil society to assist in the resuscitation of a prestigious calendar event. He said that middle distance athletes will finally have an event to call their own.