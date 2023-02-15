Annie’s Snackett and Cedric Imports support Jefford Classic Mile 

Latest update February 15th, 2023 12:59 AM
Feb 15, 2023 Sports
Kaieteur News – Annie’s Snackett of Hunter and Yarrow Dam Georgetown, and Cedric Imports yesterday combined to offer support for the upcoming and much- anticipated Jefford Classic Mile scheduled for March 12 at the National Park Circuit.
Proprietor, Cedric Payne indicated that he is an ardent supporter of the events of the Jefford Track and Field Classic organisation. He said that now that he is an entrepreneur, he couldn’t wait for the opportunity to sponsor the upcoming Classic Mile.
Meanwhile, Edison Jefford, who’s brainchild is the event, is on record asking for the support of the corporate community and civil society to assist in the resuscitation of a prestigious calendar event. He said that middle distance athletes will finally have an event to call their own.
2 tongue Ali
Feb 15, 2023SportsMax – Gudakesh Motie ended with match figures of 13-99, the best ever for a West Indies spinner in Tests, as the West Indies defeated Zimbabwe by an innings and four runs on day three of...
Feb 15, 2023
Feb 15, 2023
Feb 15, 2023
Feb 15, 2023
Feb 15, 2023
Kaieteur News – We can begin by arguing that if the Guyana Government is undemocratic then the person(s) or group(s)... more
Kaieteur News – When oil multinationals decide to negotiate with governments, they ensure that they are well prepared.... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States of America... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]