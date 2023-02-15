Latest update February 15th, 2023 12:59 AM

Annie’s Snackett and Cedric Imports support Jefford Classic Mile 

Feb 15, 2023

Kaieteur News – Annie’s Snackett of Hunter and Yarrow Dam Georgetown, and Cedric Imports yesterday combined to offer support for the upcoming and much- anticipated Jefford Classic Mile scheduled for March 12 at the National Park Circuit.

Proprietor of Cedric's Imports, Cedric Payne (right) hands over the donation to Edison Jefford yesterday in The National Park.

Proprietor, Cedric Payne indicated that he is an ardent supporter of the events of the Jefford Track and Field Classic organisation. He said that now that he is an entrepreneur, he couldn’t wait for the opportunity to sponsor the upcoming Classic Mile.

Meanwhile, Edison Jefford, who’s brainchild is the event, is on record asking for the support of the corporate community and civil society to assist in the resuscitation of a prestigious calendar event. He said that middle distance athletes will finally have an event to call their own.

