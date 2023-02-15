50% of Suriname’s electricity coming from hydropower

– President Santokhi tells energy conference

Kaieteur News – While currently meeting around 50 percent of the nation’s electricity needs with their hydropower plant, the Surinamese government stands firms on its commitment in reducing emissions of carbon -dioxide and other green-house gases as part of its global fight against climate change.

This is according to Surinamese President, Chandrikapersad Santokhi who was at the time addressing the opening of the four-day International Energy Conference and Expo, at the Marriott Hotel, which opened on Tuesday.

Santokhi who attended virtually said that the need for energy continues to increase and the world has to develop a long term solution to meet the energy needs of a growing world population. According to him, “while the world is facing a climate crisis and is at the grassroots to choose sustainability over immediate needs for energy, energy demand is a present need therefore the world will need to take adaptation and mitigation measures to lessen the impacts of climate change and make the transition to renewable.”

This he said, means adopting solar, wind and hydropower energy. With the push towards transitioning to renewable energy, the President said, “Solar energy is the key to development of Suriname’s interior since it is a clean and endless energy source.”

Santokhi told the gathering that his country is building and installing 10 solar power mini grids and mini solar energy system with diesel generators, as a backup for solar-generated electricity for the villages in their hinterland regions.

Looking to have the mini grids installed, Santokhi further stated that presently “My country is meeting around 50 percent of the nation’s electricity needs with the already existing hydropower plant.”

Ultimately, he said countries need to transform how they deal with energy efficiency, energy demand management, energy storage mobility, and future energy sources. According to him, the Surinamese government is committed to reducing emissions of carbon-dioxide and other green-house gases as part of its commitment to the global fight against climate change. With this he announced yesterday that Suriname is now looking into improving access to electricity and has recently discuss interesting possibly with India on this.

During his brief address, the Suriname President also mentioned that both his government and Guyana should partner to explore opportunities in natural gas industry. According to him, the extraction of Surinamese gas was so far not profitable however the war in Ukraine change the situation as Surinamese gas can offer a solution. “Suriname and Guyana should explore these opportunities together by developing a joint programme. Suriname and Guyana will share expertise and resources, save cost and reduce risks and improve our relations and develop the border areas and to develop shore bases and airports and increase production and also promote greater transparency and accountability,” he noted.