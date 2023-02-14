Unstable electricity caused deadly Windsor Forest fire – Fire Service

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Fire Service (GFS) on Monday revealed that the deadly Windsor Forest, West Coast Demerara fire that claimed the life of businessman Rajendra Mohabir, 60, popularly known as ‘Slowie’ was caused by unstable electricity.

In a statement, the Fire Service reported, that it was determined that the fire was caused by fluctuations in electricity that led to arcing and sparking at the breaker panel box, subsequently igniting nearby combustibles.

Kaieteur News had reported that the businessman was killed on Sunday afternoon after going back into his burning house at Seventh Street, Windsor Forest home to save his grandson he believed, was still in the building.

The child however had already escaped to safety. Before family members could have stopped Mohabir, he had already entered the burning building and later became trapped in the flames.

Mohabir’s two-storey building which housed a grocery store and church on the bottom flat reportedly caught fire around 14:00 hours. According to initial reports Mohabir, his wife, grandchild, and daughter were in the top flat at the time and were unaware that the building was on fire.

Church members were the first to run out of the building, while his son, and the pastor of the church, ran upstairs to alert his family. Kaieteur News understands that they had all exited the building safely but amidst the panic and confusion, Mohabir could not locate his grandson.

Believing that the child might still be trapped in the building, he ran back inside to find and save his grandson, but ended up being trapped after the entire building quickly became engulfed in flames. His son and other persons reportedly ran behind him to save him but they were unable to do so and reportedly sustained injuries.

Firefighters had arrived at the scene shortly after and did their best to extinguish the blaze but failed to save Mohabir or the house.

After hours of searching, firefighters eventually found a small portion of Mohabir’s charred remains in the burnt building.