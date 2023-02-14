Republic Softball Festival set For Region 6 on Sunday

Latest update February 14th, 2023 12:59 AM

Kaieteur News – The newly formed One Family Star Promotions has teamed up with the Mayflower Sports Club on the Corentyne to host the 1st One Guyana Republic Ten10 Softball Cricket Festival.

General Manager of Lakhram Singh Contracting Services Mr. Singh and President of the Mayflower Sports Club Ms. Indira Jaffarally displaying some of the trophies up for grabs.

The one day knock out affair will be played at the Number 0f Sports Club Ground and will see teams within Region 6 battling for over $200,000 in cash and trophies.

The competition is open to any age category and will bowl off from 09:00hrs sharp.

Already on board is Lakhram Singh Contracting Services.

The General Manager of the company said that he is please to be associated with the festival and wished all the teams well. He said that he is looking forward to a successful competition and is happy to give back to the community especially the youths as part of his company social responsibility.

The organisers thanked the company for its support and assured that the competition will be played to the highest standard.

Interested teams can contact Roy on 654-8187 or One Family Star Promotions on 706-5907.

There will be also be a number of side attractions for the patrons, music and well stock bar.

Residents are encouraged to support the event.

