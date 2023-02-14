Qayyim Academy registers second archery school club under Archery Guyana

Latest update February 14th, 2023 12:39 AM

Kaieteur News – On Saturday, February 4, Archery Guyana Head Coach Nicholas Hing, presented to Qayyim Academy’s Principal Bibi Romena Constantine-Mohamed, their official certificate of registration and affiliation together with a bow and arrow set, at a simple ceremony in the school’s compound.

Qayyim Academy Principal receiving the club’s Certificate of Affiliation from Archery Guyana’s Head Coach Nicholas Hing while flanked by two of the schools budding archers.

“Qayyim Academy”, also the name of the school’s archery club, has been quite active for a few months now under the instruction of Archery Guyana member Mr Saeed Karim who is also a teacher there, along with the support from Archery Guyana’s head coach, other members from time to time and Miss Romena, as she is normally addressed by her students and teachers, is very enthusiastic about having the students involved in sports and is excited to have archery as one of the sports developed in school.

Some of the students at their regular Saturday practice session.

The club has already built their own targets and quivers, and has also acquired some equipment in the form of bows and arrows.

This is another step in Archery Guyana’s vision of developing the sport at the grass roots level beginning in the schools with the aim of discovering and encouraging athletes from the primary to the university level. This is to ensure the widest possible participation in its effort to find the best Archers to represent Guyana both regionally and internationally, specifically at the Olympic Games.

Archery Guyana is committed to providing the necessary training for instructors and certified coaches and judges, both junior and senior. With this in mind, Archery Guyana sees archery as an additional event at school sports; Inter-house, Inter-schools and Nationals, thereby fostering a competitive spirit among students and the camaraderie that archery is internationally known for.

