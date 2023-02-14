Press Association condemns sinister move by energy conference organisers to constrain, filter media access to delegates

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Press Association has condemned the decision of the organizers of the Guyana Energy Conference to constrain the media’s free access to delegates and other participants of the event scheduled for February 14 to 17, 2023.

The GPA said in a statement that for many of the delegates coming from free, open and democratic societies where press freedom and media access are norms, this quite possibly is a novel experience for them as conference organisers are holding themselves out as the “conduit” for arranging interviews.

Further, the GPA said it noted with alarm, the restriction of the media to physical access to the opening of the event Energy Conference. It said, “From all cosmetic explanations given so far, we can only conclude that there is a sinister motive.”

The GPA added, “These are nothing else but attempts at State-driven control of the media and so foreign delegates should not be seen to be a party to conduct that smacks of some sort of press restriction.”

It stressed that the media, rather than the organisers of the Guyana Energy Conference, are the true and authentic conduits between decision-makers and the working class. On this premise, it urged that the organisers of the Guyana Energy Conference to conduct themselves in accordance with globally acceptable rules of engagement with the media rather than seeking to impose, enforce or introduce barriers.