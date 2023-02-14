Nigeria hit with another oil spill

…while Guyana still to protect itself

Kaieteur News – A community of oil-rich Nigeria is battling the effects of an oil spill which occurred on Friday last and was left uncapped for three days.

According to reports out of Nigeria, the spill came from one of the pipelines belonging to British oil giant, Shell’s Nigerian subsidiary, Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC).

In a statement on Saturday SPDC confirmed an oil spill incident in Ebubu community in the Eleme Local Council of River State.

According to Nigerian reports, Michael Adande, a spokesperson for SPDC, in a statement on Saturday, said a government-led joint investigation team is working to identify the cause and impact of the incident. “The Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited (SPDC) confirms an incident within our right of way on the Ebubu and Oghale Manifold 12 pipeline in Rivers State,” the company said in the statement. The Guardian Nigeria News reported that community sources revealed that the spill was as a result of equipment failure.

Importantly, the Ebubu Community was in court with SPDC for about 32 years up until 2021 when the company was compelled by the court to pay US$111M in compensation over an oil spill that occurred on the same Shell’s facility in the late 1960’s during the Nigeria civil war that lasted between 1967 and 1970.

The Executive Director of Youths and Environmental Advocacy Centre, Fyneface Dumnamene said that some members of the community leadership alerted the centre of the spill, which was confirmed to be true. He said: “There is a need to address environmental concerns, seek ecological and environmental justice as well as campaign against environmental pollution.”

Kaieteur News recently reported that over 13,000 Nigerians resorted to file a lawsuit against British oil giant, Shell at the London High Court seeking compensation for the devastating effects of oil spills caused by the oil major’s Nigerian subsidiary, SPDC. The lawsuit was filed on February 2, with claims against Shell over oil spills which they say have wrecked their livelihoods, poisoned their wells, and polluted their land and water, which means they can no longer farm or fish.

On the local front, Guyana’s prolific Stabroek Block has over 11 billion proven barrels of oil and Government have been pushing the oil companies to accelerate their production rate, despite the country is without full liability insurance from the oil and gas majors.

Guyana’s Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) said last year that a US$600M insurance policy is in place with American oil giant ExxonMobil’s local subsidiary to cover costs related per oil spill. EPA had also disclosed that a parent guarantee from ExxonMobil Corporation is still in the discussion stage.

With Exxon already in pursuit of its sixth project, set for commencement in 2027 to 2028, several stakeholders have underscored the need for Guyana to have full coverage insurance from Exxon and its partners. They are also of the firm conviction that Environmental Permits should be armed with provisions that close the loophole for insurance costs to be recovered.