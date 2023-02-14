Latest update February 14th, 2023 12:39 AM

Nagasar edge out Banwarie 22-19 for GCUA Presidency 

Feb 14, 2023 Sports

Kaieteur News – Held on Sunday at the world famous Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC) Pavilion, the Bi-Annual General Meeting and Elections of the Guyana Cricket Umpires Council (GCUC) commenced just after 10:00 hrs and concluded just after 13:00 hrs.

A fairly large gathering of delegates from Berbice, Demerara and Essequibo turned out to cast their vote for a new Executive body of the GCUC which was formed in 1971.

When the ballots were completed, Essequibian Dawcha Nagasar, who took over as Acting President from Shannon Crawford after he had resigned from the post, edged out DCUA’s President Ryan Banwarie 22-19.

President Nagasar (2nd from left) and VP Moakan (next to him) with the new GCUA Executive body just after the Elections on Sunday.

President Nagasar (2nd from left) and VP Moakan (next to him) with the new GCUA Executive body just after the Elections on Sunday.

Nagasar, who will serve as President for the next two years, thanked all the members for their continued support and welcomed all the members who were elected to the executive.

“Although an executive has been elected, I would like all the umpires to be involved in the decision-making through their respective Associations for there is a lot of work to be done.

The GCUC interests and business come first and as such we must come together and be prepared to make sacrifices and be available to serve the GCUC for this is the only way the Association will move forward,” continued Nagasar, who also severed as Secretary during the last term which coincided with the Covid-19 Pandemic.

Some of the delegates at GCC on Sunday for the GCUA Bi-Annual GM and Elections.

Some of the delegates at GCC on Sunday for the GCUA Bi-Annual GM and Elections.

A Motion was passed by a majority vote to change the name of the entity to reflect the Council’s responsibility to incorporate Scorers and Match Referees but President Nagasar said that the present name will be used until the new one is registered.

The following individuals were elected as officer bearers.

President; Dawcha Nagasar, Berbician Zaheer Moakan was elected as Vice-president while the Honorary Secretary is Moses Rampaul.

Treasurer Javed Persaud retained his spot unopposed and has now served for eight consecutive years or four two-year terms.

The Asst. Secretary/Treasurer is Ingram Johnson, while the Committee Members are Chaitnarine Persaud, Trava Valaidum Ritney, Zaber Zakhir and Stephon Joshia. Sean Devers was elected as the Public Relations Officer.

