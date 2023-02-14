“Mahadeo Shivraj: Brown Sugar too Bitter for Me, Part II. Where are your heroes Caribbean?”

Dear Editor,

I write with great concern on the above. This movie and all the movies made by Mahadeo Shivraj, Guyana’s acclaimed movie maker, but not recognised by any Government in power ever in this country. This is a painful, depressing, and annoying reality of Mr. Mahadeo Shivraj and even another famous Movie Maker Team of Signal Productions (Bunny Alves and Charmaine Blackman). Those people get no recognition by our Ministry of Culture Youth and Sports, our Government in general, no sponsorship from the Private Sector/large or small businesses. It is not easy to get financing.

These movies are made from blood, sweat and tears, usually personal earnings from jobs and a few snippets of support from friends which is neither here nor there. The movies by Mahadeo Shivraj, and I must also give credit to the Bunny Alves Team, are all local films with an entire local Guyanese cast.

Sometimes persons just born with a talent without any training in the arts or theatrics or acting. Just a skill! A flare! A blessing by birth as I feel for myself the undersigned. Acting is a hobby for me and it was a childhood ambition when I would go to Radio City Cinema in Corriverton (Skeldon) and see certain stars on screen such as Rajendra Kumar, Sean Connery, Dillip Kumar, Sunil Dutt, Rock Hudson, etc. I would actually see myself acting in their places. Unfortunately, Guyana is bereft of institutions that would help budding actors and those whom would mentor young actors. That is precisely why I would applaud persons like Mahadeo Shivraj and Bunny Alves. These are iconic personalities that need to be recognised and supported and awarded by real recognition.

Brown Sugar, too Bitter for me Part Two (The Oil Dream) is a most topical movie. It is filled with action, comedy and the realism of Guyanese life that has to do with a variety of human issues that need to be faced by us.

The acting that I saw by people without any kind of training has been such an inspiration to me. Mahadeo Shivraj and the acting skills of us the local actors have truly exposed the reality that Guyana can become what would be called the “Guyawood.” And with some support from Government, encouragement from the Government, financial and otherwise we could create our “Guyawood” in Guyana. Which is a dream of Mahadeo Shivraj and of my friend Bunny Alves. I have worked with both producers and directors. I know their dedication and their skills. How they would take little and go far. I know Bunny Alves who would start with zero dollars as I would say and create a production of class. At times very educational e.g. in the case of Bunny Alves: “The Unbelieving Mon,” which brought out the problem of child abuse by stepfathers which is a reality in this country.

At that time, I had suggested to the Minister of Home Affairs, Hon. Clement Rohee and Chairman of the National Commission of Law and Order that the Government buy rights to this movie. It is just half an hour movie, and to take it around this country to show publicly and in schools. To give persons the right and the freedom to just copy it, sell it, and to view it. Minister was very interested but the group never got the chance to view the movie, sadly!

Above I asked, “Where are your Heroes Caribbean” and this is the name of a song by the Caribbean Super Star, The Mighty Sparrow. And so, I am asking the Government of Guyana now and the Government of the past “where are your heroes Guyana?” We need to extoll our people.

Look at the applause and the recognition to Letitia Wright of the Wakanda Forever film. I applaud her. I am proud of her; I am joyful that she got the recognition of our President and the Government being a Guyanese citizen that has done so well overseas. What about our Mahadeo Shivraj? What about us local actors here in Guyana? Who are sacrificing and giving of our talents and many times for free just to create this industry.

Brother Freddie Kissoon suggested that the Government of Guyana should buy some rights into the movie and should show it throughout the country so people could see the movie, get entertainment, and become patriotic. I am suggesting that one day they could show it in the Stabroek Market Square, another day by the Band Stand, where Hon. First Lady did a miracle overhaul and create a beautiful atmosphere. It could be a beautiful, pleasant atmosphere of joy, peace, love, and harmony. The police band could play some music in the beginning, there could be an introduction. And First Lady at this showing could be the Honoured Guest.

Mr. Freddie Kissoon shared his idea but I am extolling the idea and I am taking it to another level. It could be shown in Linden, in the Big Park, opposite Town Hall one evening. It could be shown in Essequibo, two places at the two ends of Essequibo. Let the people see the skills of Guyanese, let us develop the acting dreams of our youths whether it be for a hobby or a career. Let us bring opportunities in Guyana so that we can have these kinds of ambitions for our youths. An ambition through which they could survive and live – all across the Caribbean. It could also be shown in Corriverton, Upper Corentyne, in Port Mourant, in the Public Square, Black Bush Polder, one in New Amsterdam to cater for the persons in the country, to showcase our skilled stars. The Government can pay a certain amount to Mahadeo Shivraj to compensate him for his actors, his costs, and to give some profitability. Governments spend all kinds of money on all sorts of ventures, sometimes in my opinion in areas that are unnecessary. This is something that could really be good for Guyana.

Mr. Freddie Kissoon had also spoken of what the Jamaicans would do with local movies such as these. The Jamaican Government with the private sector would saturate the Jamaican societies and communities to bring excitement in the country and applause for the movie makers and the local actors.

I wish to take this opportunity to applaud Former President and now Vice President Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo. Before he came out of office, he brought a group from London who gave Guyanese the opportunity to learn how to make movies with simple instruments. One of those persons who really uses it well was Signal Productions (Bunny Alves and Charmaine Blackman). Another is Dr. Paloma Mohamed, now Vice Chancellor of the University of Guyana. So, I applaud my brother and friend Freddie Kissoon for that idea. And I applaud our pioneers in the movies, such as Bhaichandeen, Freddie Sanchara and there were some others as well that worked in the early form of movies decades back.

At this time, I say to the Government of Guyana let us support this Movie, let us come out Government of Guyana; His Excellency the President, Vice President Dr. Jagdeo, Opposition Leaders, for the opening of this movie. The production crew is hoping to get the support of a wide cross section of the Guyanese population.

The World Premier is slated to be at Movietowne at 3pm (the real big recognized screen in the Caribbean). Government of Guyana, Excellencies, and members of the Cabinet let us support Mahadeo Shivraj and the cast of actors with some kind of recognition and hearty applause.

Sincerely,

Hajji Dr. Roshan Khan (Snr.)