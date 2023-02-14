Latest update February 14th, 2023 12:39 AM

Kudos to govt. for the low-income houses

Feb 14, 2023 Letters

Dear Editor,

The most recent announcement of the Government of Guyana is one to be applauded that is the 100 low-income houses on the East Bank of Demerara.

While many of the so-called activists of the political realms seek attention by tearing down such an initiative, we must look at what’s best not only for the people but for the environment.

These homes are said to be constructed from recycled materials; this rings a bell that ties into development-sustainable development! It is great to see that while we are on the cusp of greatness in this dear country, it is quite clear that becoming homeowners for many in Guyana is becoming easier and more accessible! As always, I close by saying kudos to the Government of Guyana.

Regards,

Tanya Niamatali

Listen to a real fighter

