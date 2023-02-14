Govt. seeking consultancy service for US$192M East Coast Road project

Kaieteur News – The Government of Guyana through the Ministry of Public Works is requesting proposals for consultancy services to support Phase II of the East Coast Road Project.

In an invitation for tender published in the Sunday, February 12, 2023 edition of the Kaieteur News, the Ministry issued a call for suitable candidates to submit their bids to provide engineering services.

The invitation for bids follows the signing of a US$192M Framework Concessional Loan Agreement with China to finance Phase II of the East Coast Road Project.

Phase two of the project will include extension of the Railway Embankment Road into four lanes from Sheriff Street to Orange Nassau, extension of the main East Coast Roadway from Orange Nassau to Mahaica, as well as rehabilitation of the existing East Coast Demerara road from Belfield to Orange Nassau, which will allow for additional lanes.

Bidding for this project is slated to open on March 15, 2023 at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office.

At the signing ceremony for the loan, it was noted that this phase will also see the construction of 48 bridges and 22 culverts and another bridge across the Hope Canal. The loan for the project is being provided by the Exim Bank of China.

Kaieteur News had reported in October 2022 that China Railway First Group was awarded a US$184M contract to complete Phase Two of the project which is currently in its mobilization stage.

The widening of the East Coast highway started under the previous government in 2017 after securing a US$45,318,337 or RMB Yuan 313,838,800 concessional loan for the widening and improvement of the highway from the Export-Import Bank of China. The works on Phase One of the project was completed in 2020.

This was achieved less than two months after the inking of the Framework Agreement between the Governments of Guyana and the People’s Republic of China that took place on November 23, 2016.

Though China Railway commenced works on the road in 2017, according to reports, the contract was awarded back in 2014 under the then People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) government to the tune of US$42.7 million. But before this contract was awarded, initial works on the project had started sometime in 2012 when the government had received a US$688,950 grant from the Kuwaiti Government to carry out a feasibility study on the Better Hope to Annandale road.

Meanwhile, the second phase of the project is expected to effectively improve the level of local transportation infrastructure, stimulate local investment, employment and logistics, and help to achieve the local economic and social development objectives.

Recently, it was announced that additional works are planned for the stretch of road that leads to Rosignol. These works are to be completed in 28 months.