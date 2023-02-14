GBA acknowledges Keevin Allicock for his service to the sport

Kaieteur News – In keeping with its commitment to the sport, the Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) hosted another presentation ceremony; this time to acknowledge Olympian Keevin Allicock for his service to the sport on Sunday evening at the La France Restaurant and bar, Charlotte Street Georgetown.

This initiative was spear-headed by President of the GBA, Steve Ninvalle, along with Technical Director, Terrance Poole MS and Secretary/Treasurer of the GBA, Seon Bristol presented Olympian Keevin Allicock with a honourary award for his outstanding service to the sport of boxing.

At this presentation ceremony; also saw the launching of the second annual Patrick Forde Memorial International Boxing card which unfolds at the National Gymnasium located along Mandela Avenue, Georgetown this weekend on 19th February. That event is slated to have eleven International bouts.

However, the GBA presented Allicock with a handsome plaque, which shows the association is not only ‘talking the talk’ but also ‘walking the walk,’ rewarding their athletes which would have represented our country at the various events both local and international. Keevin Allicock was the first athlete in twenty-five years to represent Guyana (in the sport of boxing) at the Olympic Games.

Allicock represented Guyana at the last Tokyo Olympic Games in 2020; he also had a brilliant run in 2021-22 representing Guyana at; the South American, PanAm and Commonwealth Games where he copped a silver medal as well as two quarter-final finishes respectively at those events.

The young pugilist is poised to bring home a gold medal at the 2024 Olympics. Speaking with Allicock after collecting his award; the fighter said, “It is a great motivation to be honoured by the GBA and I am grateful to be celebrated in this way.” He went on to say, “It is an overwhelming feeling to come here and be celebrated for my hard work and sacrifices I have made for the sport.” Allicock also mentioned; he is hungry to compete; as he prepares for the 2024 Paris Olympics. The boxer is presently at the gym working on his quick-legs movement.

Allicock praised the President of the GBA and coaches Serbert Blake and Terrance Poole for sacrifices made; in preparing him for the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympic Games. Allicock will also be on display on the 19th February at the Patrick Forde Memorial Championship where he is carded to fight Samuel Greene from Suriname.

President of the GBA, Ninvalle is hopeful that such a gesture will not only motivate Allicock but also hope it sets a foundation for other upcoming fighters so they can do well for themselves and also to represent the country in the sport of boxing.

Meanwhile, the association presented the schoolboys fighters with hampers for their outstanding 2022 run and is hopeful that this initiative prepares them for continued success in future boxing.

The GBA officially launched the Patrick Forde International Boxing Championship slated for the 19th February which will feature fighters out of Trinidad and Tobago, Barbados, Suriname, St Lucia and Guyana.