Fitness Express supports Petterson-Griffith

Latest update February 14th, 2023 12:39 AM
Feb 14, 2023 Sports
– Powerlifter set to compete in ‘Ragnarok Games’ Strongman Competition
Kaieteur News – Fitness Express has supported powerlifter Carlos Petterson-Griffith who is set to compete in the Ragnarok Games – World Strongest Man- competition this month (February 24-26) in Miami, Florida.
The Ragnarok Games will see competitors from over 40 countries vying for top honours at the Miami Convention Center where Carlos has his sights set on placing among the top three.
December last, Petterson – Griffith created history when he won overall Gold at the Commonwealth Powerlifting Championships in Auckland, New Zealand. In the 93kg class (equipped), he managed 350kg to win gold in the Deadlift, setting the Commonwealth record along the way.
Griffith is currently ranked in the World Top 10 (93kg class). CEO of Fitness Express Jamie McDonald recently handed over a cheque to the athlete who expressed gratitude for the support.
Mc Donald wished him well.
Listen to a real fighter
Feb 14, 2023BULAWAYO, Zimbabwe (AP) — Roston Chase top-scored with 70 and Joshua Da Silva chipped in with 44 as West Indies reached 290-8 in its first innings to lead Zimbabwe by 175 runs after the second day...
Feb 14, 2023
Feb 14, 2023
Feb 13, 2023
Feb 13, 2023
Feb 13, 2023
Kaieteur News – We can begin by arguing that if the Guyana Government is undemocratic then the person(s) or group(s)... more
Peeping Tom… Kaieteur News – The Parika Market went up in flames last week. It was a tragic incident which led... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States of America... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]