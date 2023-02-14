Fitness Express supports Petterson-Griffith

– Powerlifter set to compete in ‘Ragnarok Games’ Strongman Competition

Kaieteur News – Fitness Express has supported powerlifter Carlos Petterson-Griffith who is set to compete in the Ragnarok Games – World Strongest Man- competition this month (February 24-26) in Miami, Florida.

The Ragnarok Games will see competitors from over 40 countries vying for top honours at the Miami Convention Center where Carlos has his sights set on placing among the top three.

December last, Petterson – Griffith created history when he won overall Gold at the Commonwealth Powerlifting Championships in Auckland, New Zealand. In the 93kg class (equipped), he managed 350kg to win gold in the Deadlift, setting the Commonwealth record along the way.

Griffith is currently ranked in the World Top 10 (93kg class). CEO of Fitness Express Jamie McDonald recently handed over a cheque to the athlete who expressed gratitude for the support.

Mc Donald wished him well.