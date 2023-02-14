Drunken fisherman crushed to death

Latest update February 14th, 2023 12:59 AM
Feb 14, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – Forty-nine-year-old Rooplall Rukhdeo, of Peter Street, Annandale, East Coast Demerara, was on Saturday crushed to death after he fell onto the roadway into the path of a motorcar.
The Guyana Police Force (GPF) reported that the incident occurred at 19:04 hours on the Annandale Access Road. The driver of motorcar PLL 4752 told the Police that he saw a group of persons sitting on a wooden stand on the western side of the road imbibing alcohol and in the process of passing, one of the individuals who was sitting on the stand, fell onto the roadway and into the path of the motorcar.
As a result, the left-side front wheel of the motorcar ran over Rukhdeo. The man was picked up in an unconscious condition and rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) in a Police Force pick-up but he was pronounced dead on arrival by a doctor.
A breathalyzer test was conducted on the driver, which read .004 percent micrograms. The police disclosed that the driver was arrested and is assisting with the investigation.
Moreover, a post-mortem was conducted at on Monday morning at GPHC mortuary by Doctor Nehaul Singh. On completion of the PME, Dr. Singh gave the cause of death as multiple crushed injuries to the head. The body was handed over to the relatives for burial.
