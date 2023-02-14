Latest update February 14th, 2023 12:59 AM

Cummings Lodge woman robbed at knife-point on Main Street

Feb 14, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – A 40-year-old woman, who resides at Cummings Lodge Housing Scheme, East Coast Demerara (ECD), was on Saturday attacked and robbed by a knife-toting bandit near the New Thriving Restaurant located along Main Street, Georgetown.

According to police reports, around 18:00hrs that day the woman, who is a Human Resource Manager for a prominent hotel, was standing in the vicinity of Main and Hope Streets waiting for transportation to go home when the incident occurred.

She reported to the police that while there, she was approached by the suspect, who took out the knife from his right side pants waist, and pointed it at her and relieved her of her purse.

The purse, police said, contained cash, one blue Samsung S10 cellular phone valued at $120,000, ATM cards for GBTI, Republic Bank and Demerara Bank, National Identification Card, National Insurance Scheme (NIS) Card, and other documents.

The woman received an injury to her right knee and reported that the suspect grabbed her purse and ran in a westerly direction into Hope Street, in the vicinity of Tiger Bay, making good his escape.

The injured woman then made a report to the police after which several persons were questioned and checks done in and around the community for the suspect but efforts bore no fruit.

The woman went to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where she was treated for her injury and sent away.

Investigators are reviewing the CCTV cameras in the area with the aim of locating the suspect.

