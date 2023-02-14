Latest update February 14th, 2023 12:39 AM

Chase’s 70 puts West Indies in command against Zimbabwe

Feb 14, 2023 Sports

BULAWAYO, Zimbabwe (AP) — Roston Chase top-scored with 70 and Joshua Da Silva chipped in with 44 as West Indies reached 290-8 in its first innings to lead Zimbabwe by 175 runs after the second day of the second and final test was twice cut short by rain yesterday.

West Indies batsman Roston Chase is bowled out on the second day of the second Test cricket match between Zimbabwe and West Indies at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, Monday, Feb. 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)

West Indies began the day on 133-4 and Chase was largely untroubled on a dry pitch before becoming one of three wickets for Zimbabwe seamer Victor Nyauchi at the Queens Sports Club.

Chase had put on 60 for the fifth wicket with Kyle Mayers, who was then caught for 30 by Wellington Masakadza off leg-spinner Brandon Mavuta (3-73).

Nyauchi ended Chase’s innings when he bowled him with a full length, in-swinging delivery after he and Da Silva had shared a partnership of 85 for the sixth wicket.

“Obviously I was looking for that century…it’s disappointing,” Chase told reporters. “But that was a very good ball by the bowler. So credit goes to him.”

Nyauchi went on to bowl Da Silva for 44 and had Alzarri Joseph caught splendidly for four at mid-wicket by Tanunurwa Makoni with a running effort.

Zimbabwean bowler Victor Nyauchi celebrates a wicket on the second day of the second Test cricket match between Zimbabwe and West Indies at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, Monday, Feb. 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)

Nyauchi’s first two wickets came from three balls and the Harare paceman believes the spin-friendly surface is now offering something for the quicker bowlers too.

“It’s been a bit difficult…but it’s changing, it’s now nipping a bit,” said Nyauchi. “We’re happy to see that the ball is swinging now and getting to the keeper.”

West Indies batsman Gudakesh Motie ducks the ball on the second day of the second Test cricket match between Zimbabwe and West Indies at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, Monday, Feb. 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)

Zimbabwe, with a mainly second-string side, is without Gary Ballance. The former England batter, who scored a historic undefeated century on his debut for his native country last week, is missing through illness.

Zimbabwe was skittled out for 115 in its first innings and the West Indies are hoping to post a commanding lead, probably aiming not to bat again in the test.

“I’m happy with the position we are in,” Chase added. “If we can push the lead up to 250 that will be enough for us to bowl at Zimbabwe.”

The first test ended in a draw.

Scores: West Indies 290 for 8 (Chase 70, Reifer 53, Nyauchi 3-56) lead Zimbabwe 115 by 175 runs.

