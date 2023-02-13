Latest update February 14th, 2023 12:39 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

One dead, another hospitalised in Corriverton accident.

Feb 13, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – A 26-year-old motorcyclist is now dead and his pillion rider injured following an accident along the No.79 public road, Corentyne, Berbice, on Saturday around midnight.

Vickram Basdeo

Vickram Basdeo

Dead is Vickram Basdeo of lot 106 No.71 Village, Corentyne, Berbice. The injured person has been identified as Luvendra Dhanraj, 22, of lot 9 Section ‘A’ No.81 Village, Corentyne, Berbice.

Initial reports are that a motor car bearing license plate number HC 9047 and driven by a 22- year-old from Scottsburg Housing Scheme was heading south along the eastern lane, where it is alleged that Basdeo was proceeding north along the western drive lane at a fast rate and collided with the car.

Police said that Basdeo and the pillion rider were not wearing safety helmets when they collided with the front portion of the car. They fell onto the road surface and sustained serious injuries.

They were taken to the Skeldon Public Hospital where Basdeo was pronounced dead on arrival and Dhanraj was admitted with back injuries.

 

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

What You Need to Know Today:

Listen to a real fighter

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Chase’s 70 puts West Indies in command against Zimbabwe

Chase’s 70 puts West Indies in command against Zimbabwe

Feb 14, 2023

BULAWAYO, Zimbabwe (AP) — Roston Chase top-scored with 70 and Joshua Da Silva chipped in with 44 as West Indies reached 290-8 in its first innings to lead Zimbabwe by 175 runs after the second day...
Read More
GBA acknowledges Keevin Allicock for his service to the sport

GBA acknowledges Keevin Allicock for his service...

Feb 14, 2023

Petra launches 9th edition of Milo U18 Secondary Schools Football Tournament

Petra launches 9th edition of Milo U18 Secondary...

Feb 14, 2023

Qayyim Academy registers second archery school club under Archery Guyana

Qayyim Academy registers second archery school...

Feb 14, 2023

Fitness Express supports Petterson-Griffith

Fitness Express supports Petterson-Griffith

Feb 14, 2023

Nagasar edge out Banwarie 22-19 for GCUA Presidency 

Nagasar edge out Banwarie 22-19 for GCUA...

Feb 14, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]