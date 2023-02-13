One dead, another hospitalised in Corriverton accident.

Kaieteur News – A 26-year-old motorcyclist is now dead and his pillion rider injured following an accident along the No.79 public road, Corentyne, Berbice, on Saturday around midnight.

Dead is Vickram Basdeo of lot 106 No.71 Village, Corentyne, Berbice. The injured person has been identified as Luvendra Dhanraj, 22, of lot 9 Section ‘A’ No.81 Village, Corentyne, Berbice.

Initial reports are that a motor car bearing license plate number HC 9047 and driven by a 22- year-old from Scottsburg Housing Scheme was heading south along the eastern lane, where it is alleged that Basdeo was proceeding north along the western drive lane at a fast rate and collided with the car.

Police said that Basdeo and the pillion rider were not wearing safety helmets when they collided with the front portion of the car. They fell onto the road surface and sustained serious injuries.

They were taken to the Skeldon Public Hospital where Basdeo was pronounced dead on arrival and Dhanraj was admitted with back injuries.