GCB meets Minister on Budgetary Interest for 2023 Competitions…

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) met with the Minister of Culture, Youth, and Sport (MCYS) to discuss the GCB’s budgets for cricket competitions for 2023 on Friday, February 10, 2023, at the Conference Room of MCYS. This meeting was essential since the marketing Committee of the GCB continues to valiantly seek secure sustainable sponsorship for several competitions for 2023 onwards.

The MCYS delegation that met the GCB representatives is Minister Charles Ramson, Director of Sport Steve Ninvalle, and Chairman of National Sport Commission Kashif Muhammad. The meeting was attended by the GCB’s representatives of President Bissoonyal Singh, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) Clarence Brotherson, Territorial Development Officer (TDO), Assistant Development Officer Anthony D’ Andrade, and TDO Administrative Assistant Kavita Yadram.

Subsequent to the overview by GCB President Singh, he invited the TDO to lead the presentation on the budgetary considerations for Cricket Training and Competitions for 2023. The TDO gave a comprehensive presentation and was valuably supported by the Assistant Development Officer and the TDO Administrative Assistant. He outlined the GCB’s Strategic Plan for 2023 in relation to the players’ development through competitive activities of training and competition which in inevitably carried a mammoth cost.

Minister Charles Ramson commended the GCB for their efforts to develop, administer and promote cricket in Guyana to the extent that the GCB continues to produce players of the highest quality for Guyana and the West Indies. He indicated, that the Government of Guyana and its affiliate Ministry of Culture, Youth, and Sport continue to examine purposeful and realistic ways of developing and promoting sports, in this instance cricket in Guyana.

Minister Ramson mentioned the need for effective implementation and indicated that the MCYS is interested in knowing the source of funding given the enormous cost of effectively executing the planned cricket competitions for 2023. He indicated that he is committing our MCYS through the support of GOG to make a substantial contribution to the funding of the national Under-19 Tournaments for 2023. Minister Ramson indicated that the Under-19 stage is a critical development area capable of providing the proficient transition of talented players from youth to senior-level cricket. In this regard, GOG and MCYS will 2023 provide realistic funding support for Under-19 School Cricket, a National Inter-Club Tournament, and the GCB’s Inter-County Tournaments of Super 50 and Three-Day matches.

Further, The Minister mentioned that it is expected that the GCB will utilize the improved weather conditions to run off several of its activities. The GOG and MCYS are working passionately to provide grounds with facilities that support play in more rainy weather conditions. The Minister mentioned that the GCB budgets must be realistic and will be subject to approval after careful analysis, a process the GCB has been invited to participate in, after the competition of the main Mashramani Celebration activities.

GCB President Bissoonyal Singh was high in praise to Minister Charles Ramson, his Ministry and GOG. Singh remarked, “Funding is not always easy to obtain, especially when one is exploring ways to secure sustainable funding for both training and competitions. We, the GCB will like to thank GOG, MCYS, and you Minister Ramson for taking the initiative to support the GCB in such a big way. We agree that the Under-19 Tournament is an essential cricket development pathway and we welcome the considerations put forward by you to substantially support the funding of our Under-19 National Competitions.”