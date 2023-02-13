Fire Service confirms welding sparks started fire at Parika Market

– Three arrested for looting

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Fire Service (GFS) on Sunday confirmed that the Parika Market Fire was caused by sparks from a welding torch.

“…The fire which destroyed the Parika market was caused by residue from a welding torch that fell into a storage bond and ignited nearby combustible materials,” GFS stated.

Vendors had alleged “some men were doing some welding at the market when the spark fell on a tarpaulin and it start bun”. They claimed that no quick attention was paid to the tarpaulin and the “spark” caused a “big fire” that destroyed their stalls and all of the merchandise inside.

According to the GFS “high winds” and “the clustering of the area” fueled the quick spread of the fire.

Meanwhile Police Commander of the Region Three District, Mahendra Siwnarine. told Kaieteur News that his ranks have arrested three persons suspected of raiding and looting the market after the blaze.

Firefighters had managed to save a few stalls but looters reportedly raided and stole items.

Kaieteur reported on Sunday that vendors saved whatever items they could from their stalls before completely evacuating the burning market. However, looters took advantage of the chaotic environment and cleared some stalls of their remaining items.

On Saturday afternoon Region Three ranks were able to recover some of the looted items. Some of the recovered items are clothing and electronic appliances.

According to reports, the stolen items were reportedly found “in a community” located behind the market. The name of the community was not revealed.