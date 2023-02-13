Latest update February 14th, 2023 12:39 AM

Essequibo teen killed in motorcycle accident

Feb 13, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – Eighteen-year-old Nyol Gittens on Sunday died after being involved in a motorcycle accident, on the Abram Zuil Public Road, Essequibo Coast, Region Two.

Dead, Nyol Gittens

Gittens of Henrietta Village was at the time riding a motorcycle when he reportedly crashed into a white motor lorry. Kaieteur News was reliably informed that the teen was at the time attempting to overtake the vehicle when he collided with it.

He was rushed to the Suddie Public Hospital but succumbed hours later to his injuries.

Notably, this is the second consecutive Sunday that an 18-year-old motorcyclist was killed in an accident along the Essequibo Coast. Last Sunday, Devendra Khan died after he lost control of his motorcycle and ended up between a bridge and a canal on the eastern side of the road.

He was rushed to the hospital but was pronounced dead upon arrival.

 

