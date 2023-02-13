Essequibo teen killed in motorcycle accident

Latest update February 14th, 2023 12:39 AM
Feb 13, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – Eighteen-year-old Nyol Gittens on Sunday died after being involved in a motorcycle accident, on the Abram Zuil Public Road, Essequibo Coast, Region Two.
Gittens of Henrietta Village was at the time riding a motorcycle when he reportedly crashed into a white motor lorry. Kaieteur News was reliably informed that the teen was at the time attempting to overtake the vehicle when he collided with it.
He was rushed to the Suddie Public Hospital but succumbed hours later to his injuries.
Notably, this is the second consecutive Sunday that an 18-year-old motorcyclist was killed in an accident along the Essequibo Coast. Last Sunday, Devendra Khan died after he lost control of his motorcycle and ended up between a bridge and a canal on the eastern side of the road.
He was rushed to the hospital but was pronounced dead upon arrival.
Listen to a real fighter
Feb 14, 2023BULAWAYO, Zimbabwe (AP) — Roston Chase top-scored with 70 and Joshua Da Silva chipped in with 44 as West Indies reached 290-8 in its first innings to lead Zimbabwe by 175 runs after the second day...
Feb 14, 2023
Feb 14, 2023
Feb 14, 2023
Feb 14, 2023
Feb 13, 2023
Kaieteur News – We can begin by arguing that if the Guyana Government is undemocratic then the person(s) or group(s)... more
Peeping Tom… Kaieteur News – The Parika Market went up in flames last week. It was a tragic incident which led... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States of America... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]