Latest update February 14th, 2023 12:39 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Businessman burns to death in fire after turning back to save grandchild.

Feb 13, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – A businessman, Rajendra Mohabir, 60, popularly known as ‘Slowie’ was killed on Sunday afternoon after going back into his burning house at Seventh Street, Windsor Forest West Coast Demerara (WCD) to save his grandson he believed, was still in the building.

Education Minister, Priya Manickchand consoling Mohabir’s wife at the scene

Grieving daughter of businessman killed in fire being  consoled by  Education Minister Priya Manichand.

Mohabir’s home on fire

Mohabir’s home on fire

The child however had already escaped to safety. Before family members could have stopped Mohabir, he had already entered the burning building and later became trapped in the flames

Mohabir’s two-storey building which housed a grocery store and church on the bottom flat reportedly caught fire around 14:00hrs.

According to initial reports Mohabir, his wife, grandchild, and daughter were in the top flat at the time and were unaware that the building was on fire.

Church members were the first to run out of the building, while his son, and the pastor of the church, ran upstairs to alert his family.  Kaieteur News understands that they had all exited the building safely but amidst the panic and confusion, Mohabir could not locate his grandson.

Firefigthers combing through the rubble

Firefigthers combing through the rubble

Believing that the child might still be trapped in the building, he ran back inside to find and save his grandson, but ended being trapped after the entire building quickly became engulfed in flames.

 

His son and other persons reportedly ran behind him to save him but they were unable to do so and reportedly sustained injuries.

In a cell phone recorded video, a woman could be heard weeping and shouting “meh nah see Raj me nah see Raj (Mohabir)”.

Dead Businessman, Rajendra Mohabir

Dead Businessman, Rajendra Mohabir

Mohabir and his wife in happier times

Mohabir and his wife in happier times

Other persons were heard crying as well while neighbours assisted in saving the family’s car.

 

Firefighters had arrived at the scene shortly after and did their best to extinguish the blaze but failed to save Mohabir or the house.

After hours of searching, firefighters eventually found a small portion of Mohabir’s charred remains in the burnt building.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time, but some of the church members alleged that there was low voltage and a power outage in the area that caused some sparks.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

What You Need to Know Today:

Listen to a real fighter

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Chase’s 70 puts West Indies in command against Zimbabwe

Chase’s 70 puts West Indies in command against Zimbabwe

Feb 14, 2023

BULAWAYO, Zimbabwe (AP) — Roston Chase top-scored with 70 and Joshua Da Silva chipped in with 44 as West Indies reached 290-8 in its first innings to lead Zimbabwe by 175 runs after the second day...
Read More
GBA acknowledges Keevin Allicock for his service to the sport

GBA acknowledges Keevin Allicock for his service...

Feb 14, 2023

Petra launches 9th edition of Milo U18 Secondary Schools Football Tournament

Petra launches 9th edition of Milo U18 Secondary...

Feb 14, 2023

Fitness Express supports Petterson-Griffith

Fitness Express supports Petterson-Griffith

Feb 14, 2023

Nagasar edge out Banwarie 22-19 for GCUA Presidency 

Nagasar edge out Banwarie 22-19 for GCUA...

Feb 14, 2023

GCB meets Minister on Budgetary Interest for 2023 Competitions…

GCB meets Minister on Budgetary Interest for 2023...

Feb 13, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]