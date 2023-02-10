We getting more new contractors dan freshly-born babies

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Is nuff road building in de country. De Budget mek roll-over provision fuh roads. Dat is why some people calling it a rollover Budget.

Yuh does know when elections around de corner when yuh see government building nuff roads in dem communities. Dem does call it ‘peaking’.

De government did peak too early fuh local government elections. Dem bin hoping it would have been in March. So dem start dem road- building campaign early. But de Opposition nah want local government elections. Dem running a divided house and dem nah certain after wah happen in 2020 whether dem gan able to attract de financing fuh dem campaign.

But it look as if local government elections back on de cards. And therefore all dem roads wah nah complete gat fuh complete by de end of May.

De government did not tekking chance when dem thought de elections would have been in March dis year. Dem nah waiting pon bitumen. Dem building nuff roads in cement. Dem boys glad because it does create a stronger foundation.

If plenty foundation gat fuh build and dem need nuff contractors. But wah get dem boys tickled is de amount of new contractors wah emerging. People wah never even hold a spade forming construction company. Some of dem winning government contract and dem getting other contractors fuh do de wuk while dem drawing down a handsome profit.

It now easy fuh any and everybody become a contractor. People leffing dem good wuk fuh go and build road. Even though nuff of dem nah know de difference between gravel and crusher run.

Talk half. Leff half!