Republic Bank Cricket West Indies coaching for primary schools in Linden ends today at five locations

Latest update February 10th, 2023 12:59 AM
Feb 10, 2023 Sports
Kaieteur News – The five day coaching of primary schools under the Cricket West Indies run Five for Fun Republic Bank funded programme in Linden will come to an end today.
It began on Monday at venues on the east and west of Linden.
Today the sessions in Mackenzie will be from 9.00hrs to 10.30hrs where the Regma Primary pupils will be under the coaching of Hershey Niles at the Retrieve Hard Court.
Niles then goes across to the Mackenzie Primary School where he will do similar sessions from 10.45 hrs to 12.15hrs.
On the west side of Linden, coach Eon Duncan will oversee the sessions for those attending the One Mile Primary school at from 9.00hrs to 10.30hrs.
Duncan then goes to those who are from the St. Aidans primary school from 10.45 to 12.15 hrs and caps his stint by going to the pupils at the Christianburg Primary school ground from 12.30 to 14.00hrs at the Community Centre ground in Christianburg.
Listen to a real fighter
Feb 10, 2023Kaieteur News – The Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) hosted their Awards presentation ceremony on Wednesday evening at the Mirage Lounge, Alberttown. Both athletes and officials were awarded for...
Feb 10, 2023
Feb 10, 2023
Feb 10, 2023
Feb 10, 2023
Feb 10, 2023
Kaieteur News – We can begin by arguing that if the Guyana Government is undemocratic then the person(s) or group(s)... more
Kaieteur News – Presidential outreaches are nothing new. Burnham used to call them community meetings. Jagdeo extended... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States of America... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]