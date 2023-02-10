Latest update February 10th, 2023 12:59 AM

Republic Bank Cricket West Indies coaching for primary schools in Linden ends today at five locations

Feb 10, 2023 Sports

Kaieteur News – The five day coaching of primary schools under the Cricket West Indies run Five for Fun Republic Bank funded programme in Linden will come to an end today.

It began on Monday at venues on the east and west of Linden.

Students from the Regma Primary School are taught how to run between the wickets.

Today the sessions in Mackenzie will be from 9.00hrs to 10.30hrs where the Regma Primary pupils will be under the coaching of Hershey Niles at the Retrieve Hard Court.

Niles then goes across to the Mackenzie Primary School where he will do similar sessions from 10.45 hrs to 12.15hrs.

On the west side of Linden, coach Eon Duncan will oversee the sessions for those attending the One Mile Primary school at from 9.00hrs to 10.30hrs.

Duncan then goes to those who are from the St. Aidans primary school from 10.45 to 12.15 hrs and caps his stint by going to the pupils at the Christianburg Primary school ground from 12.30 to 14.00hrs at the Community Centre ground in Christianburg.

