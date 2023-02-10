Public Works Ministry seeking consultant to supervise construction of stellings, wharf

Latest update February 10th, 2023 12:59 AM
Feb 10, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – With ongoing works on a number of stellings and at the Kingston Wharf, the Ministry of Public Works is seeking a supervisory firm to oversee the project.
At the recent opening of tenders, a total of six firms have applied to carry out the jobs. The successful firm will supervise the works at the Kingston Wharf, Port Kaituma, Bartica and Leguan stellings.
Below are the companies and their bids:
Guyana Civil Aviation Authority
Expression of Interest- Communication, navigation, surveillance and air traffic management systems- replacement of equipment.
Instrument flight procedure design service.
Ministry of Public Works
Construction supervision services for Lot1: Kingston Goods Wharf and Port Kaituma Stelling, Lot2: Bartica and Leguan Stellings.
Guyana Energy Agency
Consultancy service: Preparation of detailed site investigation reports.
Provision of security serviced for the Agency for the year 2023.
