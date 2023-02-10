Public Works Ministry seeking consultant to supervise construction of stellings, wharf

Kaieteur News – With ongoing works on a number of stellings and at the Kingston Wharf, the Ministry of Public Works is seeking a supervisory firm to oversee the project.

At the recent opening of tenders, a total of six firms have applied to carry out the jobs. The successful firm will supervise the works at the Kingston Wharf, Port Kaituma, Bartica and Leguan stellings.

Below are the companies and their bids:

Ministry of Public Works

Construction supervision services for Lot1: Kingston Goods Wharf and Port Kaituma Stelling, Lot2: Bartica and Leguan Stellings.

