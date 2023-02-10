PSC bemoans police sloth in dealing with Buxton unrest

Kaieteur News – The Private Sector Commission (PSC) on Tuesday bemoaned what it considered to be the slothfulness of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) to respond to the attacks “on innocent individuals” on February 1 during protest on the Buxton Public Road, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

In a statement to the media, the PSC said that it met with Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn who was accompanied by the Ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Ms. Mae Toussaint Jr. Thomas, to discuss several matters regarding the security sector. “The PSC expressed its deep concern at the slow and even non-existent response of the police in dealing with the attack on innocent individuals, which followed an intelligence-led operation involving the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit in the vicinity of Buxton, East Coast Demerara on February 1, 2023, and other violent protests,” the statement said.

The body said it is concerned that “innocent persons were beaten and robbed, and the police did not protect them, the fact that peoples’ properties were vandalized and destroyed and the police took no action to prevent it, the fact that in spite of considerable video evidence identifying the perpetrators of violence, there has been no announcement of any charges made against them and the fact that it is known that though the Riot Squad was deployed to the area, they remained in the BV Police Station compound and were not engaged.”

Notwithstanding its concerns, the PSC said it welcomes the Commissioner of Police’s assurance that “those held accountable would face the full brunt of the law”.

Meanwhile, the meeting also discussed the delay in response to outstanding applications for gun licenses, the processing of work permits, and the urgent need for improved traffic management including the control of the roadways. The Commission’s team was led by Chairman, Mr. Paul Cheong.