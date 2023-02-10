Permaul resists but Volcanoes persist

2023 West Indies Championship…

Kaieteur News – Windward Islands Volcanoes finished Day two in a very commanding position against Guyana Harpy Eagles in their second round 2023 West Indies Championship four-day match, yesterday, at the National Cricket Stadium in St. George’s, Grenada.

Volcanoes lead by 173 runs going into the third day (today) after they restricted Harpy Eagles to 169 in 63.1 overs in the first innings, then piled on 48 runs for the loss of 2 wickets in the final session. Overnight in the middle for the batting unit are Kaveem Hodge (13) and Sunil Ambris (18).

Windward Islands began their second innings with just over an hour of play left in the day and lost Jerlani Robinson (3) and Alick Athanaze (11) with the score on six then 11, respectively, before the overnight pair negotiated the remaining ten overs to reach stumps comfortably.

Ronsofrd Beaton and Nial Smith were responsible for the early breakthroughs.

Earlier, Day Two started in favour of the Harpy Eagles as they removed the final two Volcanoes wickets at the cost of two runs; two balls apart, Veerasammy Permaul dismissed Preston McSween (1) and Darius Martin (0) to end with four wickets.

Ryan John was left unbeaten on 51 as Volcanoes ended on 294 from 80.5 overs. However, the weight of the match soon shifted when Guyana began their reply. Justin Greaves tore through the Guyanese top order to finish with 5 – 24, John supported with two while McSween, Martin and Kenneth Dember each claimed a wicket.

Chanderpaul Hemraj (4), Tevin Imlach (3), Matthew Nandu (2) and Leon Johnson (5) all went cheaply, in that order, putting Guyana under early pressure with the score at 28 – 4. Volcanoes faced a similar scenario when their first innings commenced but Athanaze was responsible for the recovery, however, in Guyana’s scenario, they kept losing wickets.

Kemol Savory (20), Anthony Bramble (21) and Kevin Sinclair (23) got some valuable runs on the board but their time in the middle was short-lived. The veteran, Permaul (53), crafted a defiant half-century in the lower order that included Shamar Joseph (5), Nial Smith (1) and Ronsford Beaton (10*).

Other matches…

Trinidad and Tobago Red Force 369 – 8* from 114 overs (Darren Bravo 100, Imran Khan 68*, Yannic Cariah 52, Terrance Hinds 51; Jeremiah Louis 3 – 56, Sheeno Berridge 2 – 73, Colin Archibald 2 – 83) versus Leeward Islands Hurricanes.

Jamaica Scorpions 140 from 54.5 overs (Jamie Merchant 35, Tevin Gilzene 32; Camarie Boyce 3 – 26, Shemar Springer 3 – 11, Akeem Jordan 3 – 48) & 6 – 0 from 4 overs (Gilzene 4*) versus Barbados Pride 215 from 69.5 overs (Sheyne Moseley 82, Shane Dowrich 64*; Patrick Harty 4 – 23, Marquino Mindley 2 – 25, Abhijai Mansingh 2 – 30).