Panthera Solutions Inc. gets IRATA Rope Access Certification

Feb 10, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – Panthera Solutions Inc., a leading provider of offshore maintenance services and equipment in the oil and gas industry has announced that it has achieved IRATA Rope Access Certification.

The certification demonstrates Panthera Solutions Inc.’s commitment to the highest standards of safety and quality in rope access techniques and makes it the only approved IRATA operations and training company in Guyana, the company said in a press release.

IRATA (Industrial Rope Access Trade Association) is the world’s leading authority on rope access techniques and sets the industry standards for training, assessment and certification of rope access technicians. “We are proud to have achieved this certification, as it underscores our commitment to safety and quality in all our operations,” said Ray McLean, Operations Manager of Panthera Solutions Inc. “Our clients can rest assured knowing that our rope access work is performed by certified technicians, using the latest equipment and techniques, and to the highest standards of safety and quality.”

Panthera Solutions Inc. provides a wide range of offshore maintenance services, including scaffolding, abrasive blasting & painting, and more, to clients in the oil and gas industry. With the IRATA Rope Access Certification, the company can now offer its customers an even wider range of services and increased safety and efficiency.

