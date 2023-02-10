Narine (118) inspires Invaders Masters to win in ESCL’s Over-40 tournament

Kaieteur News – Veteran batsman Ramesh Narine struck a brilliant 118 to inspire Invaders Masters to resounding 117-run win over Queenstown Tigers last Sunday in the continuation of the Essequibo Softball Cricket League’s (ESCL) over-40, T20 competition.

Playing at Queenstown venue in Region Two Essequibo Coast (Pomeroon-Supenaam), the left-handed Narine slammed seven sixes and five fours as his team piled up a sufficient 309-4 from the 20-overs, while the hosts replied with 192-8 when the overs ran out.

Narine got good support from former Essequibo Inter-County batsman Lakmikant Narine (unrelated) who made 62 as Motielall Deepnarine grabbed 2-65 from his maximum four overs.

For Queenstown Tigers, Lloyd Inniss scored a fighting 66, while Shawn Hubbard provided brief entertainment with 36. Ramesh Narine returned with the ball to prove his all-round capability by snatching 3-32 off 3.3 overs and Raymond Alli also claiming three wickets but conceded 56 runs off his four overs.

At the same venue, defending champion Caribbean Cricket Club 2 defeated Sunrisers Masters by a comprehensive 101-run margin.

Caribbean Cricket Club 2 raced to a formidable 269-7 from the allotment of 20-overs, while Sunrisers Masters only responded with 168 all out in the 20th over.

Another ex-Essequibo Inter-County player Prashad Mahadeo hammered eight sixes and four fours in a top-score of 91. He received solid support from pugnacious batsman Patrick Rooplall with 51. Gary Ragnauth bagged 2-37 from his four overs, delivering for Sunrisers Masters.

When Sunrisers Masters batted, Ravi Beharry offered a fight with 45 and 42 from Shivsankar Bissoon. Rooplall also made an impression with the ball to take 3-30 in his four-over outing.

And at Hibernia ground also on the Coast, Devonshire Castle Sports Club humbled Hibernia Strikers by 29 runs. Devonshire Castle Sports Club rattled up a competitive 210 all out off 19.5 overs while Hibernia Strikers reached 181 all out in the penultimate over when proceedings came to an end.

Darshand Persaud hit 47 for the winning combination and Manoj Lall scoring 47. Dhanraj Singh and Fizul Mohamed collected three wickets each.

When the hosts batted, Mohamed made 55 and 28 from Chandrika Gobin. Darshanan Lall was the chief destroyer with 4-15 from his fours and he received assistance from Jayantie Lall with 3-45 in his four over spell.

Meanwhile, the final preliminary round is slated for this Sunday with three more matches. The four top teams will advance to the semi-final segment before the championship game which is slated for March 12 at a venue to be named.

For Sunday, Queenstown Tigers will tackle Sunrisers Masters while Hibernia Strikers and Invaders Masters will do battle. Caribbean Cricket Club 2 is set to confront Devonshire Castle Sports Club. Venues for these games are to be announced soon.

This year’s tournament is being played in memory of Dave Tajeshwar. He was a long-time softball supporter while his brother Vo Tajeshwar is one of the main sponsors.