MVP Sports in Keevin Allicock’s corner

Kaieteur News – Undisputedly one of Guyana’s most prized boxers, Keevin Allicock landed a major punch in his career this week when MVP Sports announced that the internationally acclaimed featherweight will serve as one of its Brand Ambassadors over the next six months.

“I am happy to announce that I have signed a six-month sponsorship agreement with MVP Sports for the development of my boxing career,” Allicock, who is currently ranked 54th in the world in his division, said in a statement.

The boxer expressed sincere gratitude to MVP Sports’ Managing Director, Ian Ramdeo for his “steadfast generosity” and his willingness to allow him to advertise his brand. “I am dedicated to making this partnership a fruitful one for its duration,” he said.

Allicock competed in the featherweight division at the 2020 Summer Olympic Games after he became the first boxer since John Douglas in 1996 to qualify. He is a triple-gold medalist at the Caribbean Championships, competing in the bantamweight division.

He won a silver medal at the 2017 Youth Commonwealth Games and reached the quarterfinals at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England where he narrowly lost 9-10 in what was dubbed a controversial third round to Canadian, Keoma-Ali Al-Ahmadieh.

Allicock ascended to prominence as an advocate for better treatment and development of athletes following his diagnosis with Rhabdomyolysis while representing Guyana at the South American Games in Paraguay. The athlete was vocal about the absence of medical personnel on the team to assist him when he fell ill in his room.

The well-publicized incident prompted other athletes, including international Squash Champion and current ‘Sports Woman of the Year’, Nicolette Fernandes and national sprinter, Arinze Chance to make public clarion calls for the better treatment of local athletes.

In Allicock’s own words, the support from Guyana’s sports apparel leader, MVP Sports, could not have come at a better time in his career. He believes MVP Sports is undoubtedly a leader in supporting local sportsmen and women, including events.

MVP Sports was recently recognized for its Corporate and Social Responsibility at the National Sports Awards 2023 in the category of “Corporate Sponsor (small)”.

The company specializes in providing high quality fitness brands and athletic apparel like Nike, Under Armour, Skechers, Puma and Adidas for men, ladies and children.