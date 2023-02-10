Latest update February 10th, 2023 12:59 AM

More than 20,000 confirmed dead in earthquake

Feb 10, 2023 News

The Guardian – The death toll from the earthquake has now risen above 20,000, after Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency body published its latest update on the amount of people who have died.

AFAD said the death toll in Turkey is now 17,134, Reuters reports.

An injured man is rescued from under rubble 87 hours after earthquakes hit in Turkey. Photograph: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

It would make an increase from the total announced by Turkey’s president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Thursday afternoon, which stood at 16,546.

State media in Syria said the death toll in government-held areas had risen to 1,347, up from 1,262.

Earlier, the White Helmets civil defence group said 1,930 had been reported dead in rebel-held areas in the north-west of the country. It brings the overall total to 20,411.

Experts have said the casualty figures are expected to continue to rise in the coming days.

