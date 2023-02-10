More awards for Amsterdam, Poole and Craig at the GBA’s event

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) hosted their Awards presentation ceremony on Wednesday evening at the Mirage Lounge, Alberttown. Both athletes and officials were awarded for their commitment to service and achievements in the sport.

The Presentation Panel at the Mirage Lounge was lead by President of the GBA Steve Ninvalle, Assistant secretary/Treasurer of GBA -Seon Bristol, National Boxing Coach-Terrance Poole and the Deputy Chairperson of the National Sports Commission (NSC)-Cristy Campbell.

The evening started with a customary ‘meet and greet’ segment spearheaded by the President of the GBA Steve Ninvalle and Deputy Chairperson of the NSC Cristy Campbell.

This year’s GBA awards presentation ceremony saw the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Sergeant Desmond Amsterdam achieving the Best Elite Boxer award; only two weeks after receiving the sportsman-of-the-year at the National Sports Awards. Terrance Poole was adjudged the Best Coach award, while Germain Craig won the Best Referee/Judge award.

Travis Inverary won Best Youth Boxer award, Jeremiah Duncan won Best Junior and Ezekiel Bancroft won Best Schoolboy. Meanwhile, Sebert Blake, Clifton Moore, Elton Chase, Seon Bristol, Dr Merrisa Alicia Parris and Harold Hopkinson were also among those awarded for their sterling contributions to boxing.

Assistant Chair of the NSC, Cristy Campbell reaffirmed the Commission’s commitment to sport and noted boxing is not excluded as they seek to execute the vision of President Irfaan Ali under the stewardship of Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr.

Notably, the GBA came second place to Guyana Squash Association (GSA) receiving two awards at the recently held National Sports Awards, this is evident that the sport is indeed growing and has capacity of becoming the leading sport fraternity in the Caribbean.

However, the GBA created history in 2022 for producing a lone bronze medalist at the American Boxing Confederation (AMBC) championship. They (GBA) also won two other bronze medals at the South American Games, as well as two quarter-finalist at the Commonwealth Games.

Only last year, the GBA were able to provide athletes with financial rewards at the Terrance Ali National Open Boxing championship. Later next month; the Jackman sisters (Abiola and Alesha) head off New Delhi, India, to represent Guyana at the International Boxing Association (IBA) Women’s World Boxing Championship.

According to the President of the GBA Ninvalle, he is pleased with the direction the association is heading; becoming one of the leading sport administrations in the Caribbean. He also commended the athletes on their achievements in the sport thus far and promises greater success in this discipline in the coming years.

The GBA remains committed to the sport and promises to remain the leading boxing administration across the Caribbean and Latin America.