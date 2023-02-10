Guyanese urged to expose and resist secrecy surrounding gas-to-energy project

– as opposition renews call for the release of all contracts and agreements

Kaieteur News – The opposition, A Partnership for National Unity +Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) has flagged what they term as the under the under-the-table manner in which the government is embarking on the gas-to-energy project.

During a press conference on Thursday, the Leader of the Opposition, Aubrey Norton noted if the Government’s handlings of the project is not exposed and resisted, it opens the door to hundreds of billions of dollars being continuously spent on infrastructure projects unlawfully and unconstitutionally.

“We warned that the project rests in the hands of Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo, who is the subject of credible allegations of bribery, corruption and influence-peddling and who has a string of failed projects on his resume that have cost Guyanese billions of dollars. We intend, therefore, to remain relentless in our demand for the government to release all contracts and agreements on the Gas-to-Energy project, “Norton said in a statement.

He noted that already, Members of Parliament Volda Lawrence and Ganesh Mahipaul have submitted questions and a Motion to the National Assembly.

“We have since submitted a second Motion calling on the National Assembly to mandate the Parliamentary Select Committees on Natural Resources and Economic Services to jointly review the project documents with the assistance, if necessary, of financial and other relevant experts,” Norton said.

The Opposition Leader claimed that the APNU+AFC were the initiators of the Gas-to-Energy project and therefore has no problem with the idea in principle.

Norton explained that the project, if it is based on a proper feasibility study, a thorough environmental impact assessment and properly implemented, could be transformative and deliver cheap and reliable electricity to households, factories, and other businesses.

“Unfortunately, there are no such feasibility and environmental impact studies and therefore one is left to conclude that this is going to be another failed project and the waste of billions of taxpayers’ dollars by the Vice President and the PPP regime,” he said.

He continued that, “In addition, this project is now severely jeopardized by the secrecy surrounding the project, the lack of consultations and by the egotism and incompetence of Bharrat Jagdeo. This is the jeopardy we must all try to avert.”

Opposition Member of Parliament, Ganesh Mahipaul on Monday submitted a Motion to the National Assembly seeking the release of all documents for the Wales Gas-to-Energy (GTE) Project.

In the motion seen by Kaieteur News, Mahipaul said that in 2022, a total of $24,613,000,000 was allocated in the Budget for the project with another $43,300,000,000 approved this year towards the construction.

With over $67.9 billion already budgeted, the Opposition Parliamentarian pointed out that the House is yet to be provided with the Final Investment Plan. He also noted that the Peoples Progressive Party (PPP) Government signed a Heads of Agreement with the Stabroek Block co-venturers, ExxonMobil, Hess and CNOOC on June 30, 2022.

To this end, Mahipaul said in his motion, “BE IT RESOLVED, that this National Assembly instructs the Minister of Natural Resources to forthwith lay over to the National Assembly all documents relating to the construction of the Wales Gas-to-Energy Project and the Heads of Agreement signed on June 30, 2022.”

Mahipaul further stated that the motion is submitted against the backdrop of the Government clearly spending huge sums of taxpayers’ money without notifying the citizens what the agreement is between the Government and investors.

Mahipaul reasoned, “The claim that the project is not finalised yet cannot be of merit because billions of dollars were already spent in 2022 and billions budgeted to be spent in 2023.”

The Opposition Member of Parliament concluded that with the government acting in secrecy, it is his responsibility as an elected official to ensure there is transparency and accountability in the management of public funds.

This is the third attempt by the Opposition seeking details surrounding the controversial GTE project. Shadow Natural Resources Minister, David Patterson on October 18, 2022 had asked whether any agreements were signed with Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited (EEPGL) in connection with the Wales project and if yes, for the Minister to supply the House with a copy of the said agreement.