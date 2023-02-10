Guyana’s oil to pay for Exxon’s US$160M H/Q

Kaieteur News – ExxonMobil Corporation’s subsidiary, Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited (EEPGL) will be using Guyana’s oil resources to pay for its spanking US$160M headquarters at Ogle.

This was confirmed yesterday by ExxonMobil Guyana’s Head, Alistair Routledge.

During an engagement with members of the media yesterday, Routledge said the Ogle complex will serve as the main centre for EEPGL’s operations. He said, “We are currently straining in at the seams here (at our Kingston office) with 250 people and we are going to exceed 500 and we need an office to ensure people can work effectively and efficiently and (the cost) will be recovered.”

Routledge added, “…We do monthly reports to the Ministry of Natural Resources on how construction cost and benchmarking is moving along and it is very efficiently priced. It is not going to be some fancy building with lots of glass on the inside. It is a fit for purpose development.”

The Exxon official said the company will dedicate one floor of the building for control rooms and monitoring facilities connected by a fibre optic network.

Kaieteur News previously reported that EEPGL is constructing its new Guyana headquarters on a parcel of land leased from Ogle Airport Inc., near the Eugene F. Correia International (Ogle) Airport. The campus will comprise two office buildings, an outdoor pavilion, parking areas and associated infrastructure.

Construction on the structure that spans 120,000 square feet is expected to be completed in 2023.