Why dese things does happen?

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – De number of people wah dead in de earthquake in Türkiye and Syria is more dan four times wah dead in de 9/11 attacks. Imagine how de world was in shock when de Twin Towers were attacked. Now this earthquake come and kill four times as many people. Dat is really, really dreadful news.

Is really sad wah happen to dem countries, and how so much people die because of one natural disaster. How does one build back after such a tragedy? Who gan want to go and live again in high-rise building wah gan come tumbling down?

When yuh see dem rescuers pulling out children alive, yuh does be happy. But think also about how many children buried underneath de rubble and nah gan mek it. Sometimes yuh does gat fuh ask yuh self where is God in all of dis. Dem muss gat one explanation fuh why these things does happen.

De news said is one of de deadliest earthquakes fuh dis century. But dem boys did remember de earthquake wah did hit Haiti in 2010 which did kill about 300,000 persons. And dem did not have much high-rise structure dere. De scientists need to tell we why all of de things does happen. What cause dis hurricane and why some does be more deadlier dan others. Otherwise, some people might want claim dat we living in de last days. But dem boys nah ready fuh dem days yet, so let we get some odder explanation.

Talk half. Leff half!