Schlumberger willing to relocate radioactive waste facility

…says awaiting EPA decision

Kaieteur News – Residents of Houston, East Bank Demerara and neighbouring communities have registered their strong disapproval for the radioactive waste treatment facility, being pursued by Schlumberger Guyana Inc (SGI), forcing the company to signal its willingness to relocate if necessary.

IMEX Inc. – a local environmental service provider to oil and gas companies- on Tuesday hosted a consultation at Parc Rayne, Rahaman’s Park, East Bank Demerara, to engage citizens on operations of the facility.

This meeting came close to two months after Guyana’s High Court ruled that operations at the facility must cease.

On February 14, 2022, three Environmental Activists and residents who live nearby the facility, Vanda Radzik, Danuta Radzik, and Raphael Singh, through their Lawyers: Marlene Alleyne, Siand Dhurjon, and Ronald Burch-Smith filed a lawsuit at the Demerara High Court, against the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the Environmental Assessment Board and Schlumberger.

It was reported that on January 19, 2022, the EPA without any notice given to the public, granted Schlumberger permission to use, store and possess radioactive materials at its facility located at Houston.

Research by this publication shows that exposure to radioactive waste can cause cancerous growths in humans and genetic damage or mutation to animals and plants. Scientists believe these changes could prevent sustainable procreation.

During the public engagement, several citizens stated their disapproval for the radioactive (RA) facility at Houston, given its close proximity to schools, homes, places of worship and work places among others.

It was suggested by one resident that Schlumberger move its facility to an offshore location to reduce likely impacts to the environment and human health.

Schlumberger’s Lawyer, Kyle Prescod told reporters at the sidelines of the event that the company is willing to relocate the operations from Houston.

He said, “Well then we just have to look at alternatives, whether it be relocating the facility or, we don’t know at this point in time, but of course we are in the hands of the regulator so whatever the regulator says in terms of whether an EIA is required or whether the facility needs to be relocated, we will have to respect and adhere to those.”

The Attorney said the Houston location was selected given its prime position near the Demerara River. This, he explained, reduces the need for the RA materials being transported on land, thereby limiting its exposure to citizens.

According to him, if Schlumberger were to shift its operation elsewhere this may mean road transportation and increased chances of incidents should protocols not be followed.

The representative signalled that while he is not a technical personnel, the activities at Schlumberger are designed in a manner to limit likely impacts from the RA sources.

“Basically the sources are sealed sources, so there is the seal that they are stored in, but even when they come out of that shield there is a separate shield for the source so it’s not that you have a radioactive source that is ever out, completely exposed to the environment,” he said.

SGI has moved to the EPA, seeking approval to restart the operations at Houston. The application was made shortly after the Court ruling on December 16, 2022.

Justice Nareshwar Harnanan ruled that the EPA breached its statutory duties when it made the decision to waive the requirement of an EIA to Schlumberger in relation to granting an environmental permit for the construction of the facility.

In fact, the Judge declared that EPA’s decision to not conduct an EIA into the effects of the construction of the facility was illegal, ultra vires, unreasonable, and irrational since it breached the Environmental Protection Act, Cap.20:05.

Justice Harnanan granted an Order of Certiorari issued and directed to the EPA quashing its decision on June 9, 2021 to award an environmental authorisation to Schlumberger to construct a radioactive substances and material storage and calibration facility.

Further, the Judge issued an injunction against Schlumberger, restraining it from continuing the possession, use and storage of radioactive chemicals at its Houston facility, unless and until it is in receipt of a lawfully issued permit pursuant to the provisions of the EPA Act.

The EPA is presently in the process of reviewing a new application from SGI and will publish its decision on whether an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) is required or not.

If the regulator determines that the study is required, SGI will have to conduct the assessment through an independent consultant, approved by the EPA. That study will then be used by the agency to make a decision in granting the approval for the project.

On the other hand, the EPA can decide that an EIA is not required and instead order an Environmental Management Plan (EMP) and/or other forms of assessment to inform its final decision for the facility.

The public must be notified of the EPA’s decision according to the law, which must be supported with reasons for their conclusion. The public will also have an opportunity to offer comments on the decision made by the EPA.