Elevators for Good Hope, West Minister secondary schools

Feb 09, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – During the opening of tenders on Tuesday at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office, it was revealed that the Ministry of Education is seeking a supplier to supply and deliver four elevators lifts for the Good Hope Secondary School, East Coast Demerara and for the West Minister Secondary School, West Bank Demerara.

At the opening of tenders, a total of three contractors have applied for the project. It was reported in the media that the construction of the West Minister School and the ongoing construction of the Good Hope are projects funded by the World Bank. The construction of school at Prospect on the East Bank of Demerara, is also said to be funded by the World Bank under the Guyana Secondary Education Improvement Project (GSEIP).

Below are the companies and their bids:

Ministry of Education

National Skill Audit Consultancy.

Tracer study of TVET Graduates.

Supply, delivery and institution of four elevators lifts at Good Hope Secondary School, East Coast Demerara and at West Minister Secondary School, West Bank Demerara.

Ministry of Agriculture

Rehabilitation/ Construction of Liliendaal and Ogle Drainage catchment banks area.

Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo)

Supply and delivery of boiler water management control system for Rose Hall Estate.

Office of the Prime Minister

Provision of security services.

Ministry of Legal Affairs

Consulting firm: consultancy sentencing guidelines (encompassing diversion and alternative sentencing options).

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce

Consultancy for digital marketing services.

Ministry of Health

Supply and delivery of radiology supplies.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

