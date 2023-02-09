Dominoes action set for Sunday at Transport SC

Latest update February 9th, 2023 12:59 AM
Feb 09, 2023 Sports
Kaieteur News – Mali and Flash two in one out dominoes tournament will be played on Sunday at Transport Sports Club starting at 14:00hrs.
Entrance fee is $15,000 and the winning team will take home $150,000, runner up $100,000 and third place $50,000.
