CJIA records 32% increase in passenger arrivals

Feb 09, 2023

Kaieteur News – The Cheddi Jagan International Airport Corporation (CJIAC) has recorded a 32% increase in passenger arrivals for January 2023 compared to the previous year.

During the month of January, the airport processed 25,005 arriving passengers compared to 18,874 in 2022, CJIA said in a release. The  country’s  main  port  of  entry  continues  to experience  significant  increases in  passenger arrivals since the Cricket Carnival in September 2022.

Meanwhile, there was a 45% increase in cargo processed during January 2023 compared to 2022. The 738 tonnes of cargo processed in January 2023 comprised mostly agricultural products, perishable goods, industrial supplies and personal effects.

Minister of Public Works,  Juan  Edghill,  said  these increases  reflect  the transformational  work being undertaken  by  the  PPPC  Government  under  the  visionary leadership  of  President  Irfaan  Ali. The influx of visitors and investors coming to Guyana is attributed to the massive growth in housing, tourism, transportation and agricultural sectors. The Minister further noted that Guyana is well on its way to achieving one million arrivals by 2025, as predicted by President Irfaan Ali.

In anticipation of continued growth, the Government is looking to expand and further increase the capacity at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport. Vice President, Bharrat Jagdeo recently announced Government’s plan to modernise and strengthen security measures at airports by introducing a new electronic passport system

