Biker dies after crashing into parked truck in Berbice

Kaieteur News – A 24-yr-old man from Limlair, Corentyne, Berbice died yesterday morning after his motorbike crashed into a parked truck on the Auchlyne Public Road.

Kelon Scott crashed into the back of a parked truck

Kelon Anthony Scott

The dead man has been identified as Kelon Anthony Scott. Reports are that Scott was riding his motorcycle bearing license plate number CL 9964 and was proceeding west along the southern lane. Scott who was reportedly riding at a fast rate, lost control and subsequently crashed into the truck that was

parked along the public road sometime around 06:00 am. He was picked up by public-spirited persons and rushed to the Port Mourant Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

