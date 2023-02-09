AG asks Appeal Court to dismiss futile election petition case

Kaieteur News – Attorney General (AG) Anil Nandlall, SC, has asked the Court of Appeal to dismiss the APNU+AFC’s appeal for its elections petition #88.

The matter was previously dismissed almost two years ago by Chief Justice (ag) Roxane George Wiltshire, SC. APNU+AFC Parliamentarian and Attorney Roysdale Forde, who is representing the petitioners, had submitted that the Chief Justice acted unlawfully and misdirected herself when she failed to consider the objective of the petition in making her decision.

On April 26, 2021, the Chief Justice dismissed the petition and ruled that the March 02, 2020 election was conducted lawfully and there were no breaches, violations or non-compliance with the laws of Guyana by the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM.)

On Wednesday, Chancellor of the Judiciary, Yonette Cummings-Edwards and Justices of Appeal, Dawn Gregory and Rishi Persaud commenced hearing the appeal. In his submission, Forde contended that Section 22 of the Election Laws (Amendment) Act is unconstitutional and that Order No. 60 of 2020 is invalid, null, void, and of no effect. Nandlall said that the case lacked merit and asked the court to dismiss the proceedings.

“This election petition is quite narrow… and has raised really one issue and we are of the firm view that legal issue has not been meted out by the appellants. We asked respectfully that the appeal be dismissed with an appropriate order in respect of costs,” Nandlall said.

Last December, Court of Appeal, took a majority decision, to hear the appeal challenging the decision of the Chief to throw out the petition.