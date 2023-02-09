Accused Ponzi-schemer wanted on more fraud charges, failing to adhere to conditions of bail

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Police Force (GPF) on Tuesday evening issued a wanted bulletin for accused Ponzi-schemer, 37-year-old Yuri Garcia-Dominguez of Lot 242 Track ‘A’ Coldigen, East Coast Demerara, for failing to adhere to his bail conditions and for additional fraud charges.

Back in 2020, an investigation was carried out by the Police and this led to Yuri and his wife, Ateeka Ishmael being slapped with 80-plus fraud related charges under the Anti-Money Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT) Act. Ishmael was also charged for conspiracy to commit a felony. Ishmael had denied the charge, which alleges that on July 27, 2021, she conspired with her husband and others to forge a COVID-19 test result to show that she was positive. Kaieteur News had reported that when the couple was slated to appear in court – their attorney, Dexter Todd – had presented medical certificates purporting that his clients tested positive for COVID-19.

Moreover, in June 2021, two agents/marketers for Garcia-Dominguez were slapped with money laundering charges. Aubrey Norton and Martina Seepersaud of Lot 242 Track ‘A’ Coldigen, East Coast Demerara, were slapped with two charges under the Anti-Money Laundering/Countering the Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT) Act. They too were charged by SOCU.

Meanwhile, the charges against the couple were instituted by the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU). It was the first time back then that SOCU had instituted charges under the AML/CFT Act. The AML/CFT Act, Chapter 10:11, prohibits businesses from operating as financial institutions without the necessary registration for regulation and supervision by the Regulatory Authorities, the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU), and Guyana Securities Council.

The couple is accused of defrauding hundreds of Guyanese of millions through an alleged Ponzi-scheme. Yuri made several court appearances before multiple magistrates and he denied the charges that were read to him. After spending close to a month on remand, Yuri was released on $30M bail with conditions attached. One condition of the bail is that Yuri report to the Police Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Headquarters, Eve Leary, Georgetown, every Friday. As a result of Yuri failing to adhere to the condition of his bail, a wanted bulletin was issued for him. Also, in a statement the Police disclosed that Yuri is also wanted for questioning in relation to several additional fraud matters.

On Wednesday afternoon, reporters were informed that Yuri’s lawyer, Dexter Todd was handing him over to the police at CID Headquarters. However, while waiting, reporters were informed that Yuri would be there in an hour. However, up to press time Yuri did not turn up at CID.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Yuri is asked to contact the nearest police station. This publication had reported that Garcia-Dominguez was granted citizenship in June 2020. He and his wife are officials of Accelerated Capital Firm Inc.