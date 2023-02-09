$31M more to execute electrical works at Cliff Anderson Sports Hall

Kaieteur News – While expending approximately $186 million to modernize the front of the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall and to install the heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport would also be spending another $31 million to execute the electrical works on the facility.

According to information released on the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) website, is that following the national competitive bidding procedures a contract has been awarded to contractor, A.Orgasein and Sons to do the electrical works at the facility to the tune of $31,409,000.

As previously reported, the Ministry commenced a rehabilitation project last year to have the sporting facility be enhanced and modernized.

Kaieteur News had reported that in November last year, contractor, ECS Construction had won a $97M contract to have the front of the building redesigned. While in December, that same contractor was awarded another contract worth $89 million to install the HVAC systems. This means that ECS Construction has been awarded a total of $186M for the two projects.

During a visit to the Sport Hall back in November, Minister of Youth, Sport and Culture Charles Ramson had told this publication that the $97M covers only the first phase of the rehabilitation project. The Minister explained then that the work at the Sports Hall will be done in phases that will run concurrently.

Speaking of the first phase, the Minister had said, “this one is for the redesign of the front section; the entire front section is going to be pulled down and be modernized.” This specific phase is expected to be completed in eight months. The other phases will see the entire facility air conditioned, and the installation of bucket seats. The Minister disclosed that the Sports Hall’s flooring will be enhanced as well, while the bottom sides of the building are to extended “to give us a little bit more room.”

Ramson said that the Sports Hall is old and rehabilitation is aimed at modernizing the facility. “You know we are in a modern country. We need to have a modern facility especially a modern indoor facility, it would be the only air conditioned facility that is indoor in the country and that’s important not only for the sports that we play there currently, let’s say we wanna host international boxing this would be a good facility for that,” he explained.

Following the tender to rehabilitate the facility, the Ministry had also invited bids for the repair of the main roof which is estimated to cost $12.5M, electrical installation works which was estimated to cost $37.9M and the heating, ventilation and, air conditioning (HVAC) installation works, which was estimated to cost $74.2M.

This year, the government has allocated a total of $4.3 billion for the overall development of sports in the country. This allocation will also cover the completion of the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall.