USING OIL INCOMES TO LIFT UP THE HAVE-NOTS

Latest update February 8th, 2023 12:59 AM
Feb 08, 2023 Letters
Dear Editor,
Readers, before getting into the meat of this article, I must give recognition to the relentless and fearless agitations and advocacies being maintained by Mr. Glenn Lall and others in order to ensure that the Guyanese masses get fairer shares of the PIE from the Nation’s oil resources.
In addition, I have written it elsewhere that I wanted to be associated with the calls that are being made for Mr. Lall to seek Political Office, because of the consistent battles that he has been putting up against Government Negotiators and the oil magnates in order seek better financial rewards from the powerful oil companies. {FEARLESS is a very important and relevant variable in this context.}
Some might claim that generally, Guyana is progressing rapidly, but that is a superficial assessment, because sufficient attention is not being paid to the plights of the poorer ones and have-nots who are dependent on remittances, boxes, barrels and parcels from overseas in order to survive and exist. The other mistake being made is that the gifts and hand-outs that the poor and have-nots exist by, are hardly accounted for in Official statistics. Some Mr./Ms. Knows are suggesting that direct pay-outs should be relayed to each household within the Guyanese society…That would mean that both the HAVES and the HAVE-NOTS will get equal $relays.
This controversy frequently comes up within the American society whenever hand-outs have to be given; and I rely on the recommendation of (the late) Senator Edward Kennedy for dealing with that hurdle…He always asked for MEANS’ tests to be done in order to determine who should get the v pay-outs and hand-outs.
The poorer masses and HAVE-NOTS could also be helped by income-tax eases; subsidies on food, clothing and housing; as well as other essentials and the provision of employment and business opportunities for larger sections of urban and rural populations.
In most societies, the poorer masses need helping hands to prevent them from being squatters, selling on pavements and in front of public buildings (for example)… The United States uses terms like ‘Affirmative-Action’ for its corrective devices…The Authorities in Guyana could coin culturally appropriate terms for their corrective actions.
Readers, it is not necessary for me to bother you with direct actions that the Authorities should take, because I am aware that there are reams of conclusions, and solvent-recommendations on this topic from a variety of individuals and institutions…Let us bear in mind, that before oil came on the scene, Guyana already had an abundance of natural resources.
Fortunately, we have the means to come between the needs of the poorer ones in Guyana and beyond.
Regards,
Carlyle Harry
Listen to a real fighter
