Senior Superintendent Edmond Cooper was a strong leader

Dear Editor,

I learned with much grief about the death of Senior Superintendent Edmond Cooper. News of this irreparable loss struck me like a bolt from the blue although I knew that Edmond was ailing for over a year. I believe that all those who knew him are equally perturbed.

We shared a father/son relationship. It spread over three decades. He used to call me dad. I recruited him for the Guyana Police Force and he commenced his initial police recruit training at the Felix Austin Police College ‘B’ Division. At the College, he displayed tremendous potential for growth and development. He did not disappoint me. He quickly climbed the ladder of success, reaching the rank of senior superintendent. He performed with excellence in several police divisions and departments. He held many senior positions including that of commander. I can vividly recall selecting him to attend the police Special Prosecutors’ Course.

It was a one-year full-time training engagement which was conceptualised by Commissioner Laurie Lewis. It consists of the following components: Evidence, Criminal Law, Criminal Practice and Court Procedure, Legal Research and Writing, Advocacy, English and Attachment to Courts. This course was conducted by the Felix Austin Police College in association with the University of Guyana and the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions. Cooper excelled on the Course and saw it as a stepping stone for him to enter the University of Guyana where he obtained a Law Degree. He then proceeded to the Hugh Wooding Law School in Trinidad and Tobago where he graduated as an attorney-at-law. There were no GOAL scholarships. He spent his own money to complete his studies. He invited me to his admission ceremony at the Supreme Court in Guyana. I did not attend. Business kept me away. He called me the same day and expressed his disappointment of my absence. He also accused me of behaving like some senior members of the Guyana Police Force. He complained that he invited them to attend his admission ceremony, but no one turned up. Even the Hon. Chief Justice remarked that no one from the police was present. My absence caused me a couple of GT Beers and Guinness which the two of us consumed at two locations in Georgetown. Senior Superintendent Edmond Cooper believed in self-development and that police ranks should develop academically and professionally at the same time. Hence, he sought higher education and graduated from several universities in various fields of learning.

Senior Superintendent Edmond Cooper was a strong leader which resulted in him encountering serious challenges with the administration of the Guyana Police Force. It climaxed when he was the Commander, Regional Police Division 5 during the standoff between the police and residents at West Berbice after the killing of Isaiah and Joel Henry. Cooper informed me that his superiors instructed him to use lethal force against unarmed protestors. He did not comply as he did not want to resolve conflict through the barrels of guns. He learned from what took place a few years ago on the Linden/ Wismar Bridge when three protesters were unlawfully shot dead by the police. He believed that negotiations would have worked and that it was working as he interfaced with the protestors but it was not moving fast enough to the liking of the Police High Command and the Government of Guyana. His refusal to comply with instructions from his superiors to use lethal force against unarmed protestors cost him his command.

Senior Superintendent Cooper was removed from West Berbice and sent to the Project Office of the GPF at Eve Leary which by the way is now renamed Community Relations Office. At the Projects Office, there was not any project for him to evaluate. However, he was asked to overlook the Equine Section of the Force and to do a bit of equitation. He was frustrated because according to him, he wanted to do real police work. The situation became very stressful. I remembered reading that 85% of the illness in the world is stress related.

After sometime Cooper suddenly became ill. He suffered a massive stroke. He was hospitalised for a couple of weeks. Through the efforts of his medical team, his loving wife Keane, children and religious leaders, he started the stressful road to recovery. He was well on his way to real recovery when he died quietly in his sleep on Saturday, January 28, 2023. We used to calĺ Edmond Cooper ‘Rocket.’ Perhaps the ‘ Rocket’ has blasted off on its way to heaven. Sometimes the ripest fruit falls first. I hasten to express my deepest sympathy to his beloved wife Keane, children Tiffany, Tinesha, Timesha and Roshanna, relatives and friends.

Rest in peace my dear son.

Yours sincerely,

Clinton Conway

Assistant Commissioner of Police

(Retired)