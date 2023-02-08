Police recover stolen parts from truck vandalized by resort owner, workers

Kaieteur News – Police on Monday recovered parts that were allegedly stolen from a truck that was allegedly vandalized by a resort owner and his workers at a sandpit located along the Linden/Soesdyke Highway.

The parts, a power steering, battery, primary fuel pump were reportedly last Friday after the businessman and the workers allegedly assaulted a 49-year-old truck driver, Ramkumar Persaud, following an argument over the right price for sand.

Kaieteur News understands that the stolen items were found in possession of one of the workers. That individual is in custody and so far has not implicated anyone else in stealing the items.

Meanwhile, the resort owner and his colleagues have been released on station bail as police continue investigations into the alleged assault.

Ramkumar told Kaieteur News that he was beaten by the men around 06:30hrs on Friday following a “cuss out” between him and one of the resort owner’s workmen.

The argument had reportedly stemmed from him not paying the right price for sand during one of his trips to the sandpit owned by the Resort owner.

He had canceled the money he owed and paid for a fresh load of sand when he returned to make a trip on Friday but the worker refused to load him. Persaud claimed that he collected back the money he paid for the new load and left empty but was confronted by one of the workers while leaving.

“The man [worker] cuss me out about me mother, suh me cuss he back,” he told Kaieteur News. It was while the argument ensued that the resort owner arrived at the location.

“Me ain’t know way he come from, if them call he or wa but when me see he coming, I seh he musse coming fuh see wa is the problem so I start explaining to he wa happen,” Persaud alleged.

To his surprise, the truck driver alleged that the resort owner joined in cursing him too, and walked straight up to the truck, jumped on one of the steps and cuffed him to his face before turning off his ignition and taking possession of the truck’s keys.

The resort owner’s workers then reportedly joined in the assault and started by shattering one of the truck’s windows with a large rock.

Persaud said that he tried to secure himself in the truck but the workers and the resort owner dragged him through the shattered window and took him to a shed where they allegedly took possession of his wallet containing $120,000 – money for diesel- and his cellular phone.

The workers then allegedly held Persaud down while the resort owner pounded away on his body and face with cuffs.

“He [resort owner] bus up me mouth and cuff me all in meh stomach and suh”, the truck driver told Kaieteur News.

Persaud’s alleged assaulters then abandoned him under the shed and went away with his wallet, cell phone and truck keys.

The truck driver reportedly remained stranded there until 11:00 hrs when his employer sent men to rescue him.

Persaud’s superiors said that they found Persaud beaten and sitting under the shed.

They took him to the Madewini Police Station where he reported the assault before returning for the company’s truck.

However, Persaud’s bosses claimed that when they returned for the truck, it was further vandalized.

They claimed that the battery, power steering and the primary fuel pump were gone. The resort owner and his workers had also refused to give them the keys and Persaud’s wallet.