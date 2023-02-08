Nayaran Ramdhani wins another tournament in Canada

Kaieteur News – He did it again!! Narayan Ramdhani once again placed 1st in the ACAC Tournament #3 in Men’s singles and Mixed Doubles.

The Alberta Colleges’ Athletics Conference Tournament # 3 was played on Sunday, February 05, 2023 at the King’s University, Edmonton Alberta.

Narayan seeded # 1 in the draw gained a bye to the quarter finals where he played against Shepherd Dow and won 21-3, 21-6, in semis he came up against Davis Wong, winning 21-8, 21-12 and advanced to the final and defeated once again Sanskar Chopra in a close match 21-16, 21-18.

In mixed doubles category he also gained the top spot when he partnered with Abby Ledda his King’s Eagles teammate.

An appreciation token was presented to Narayan Ramdhani by his Coach Mr. Naeem Haque for his contribution to the King’s Badminton Team for the past four (4) years. This is Narayan’s last game on home court (King’s University) before graduating this coming semester.