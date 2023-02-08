Nayaran Ramdhani wins another tournament in Canada

Latest update February 8th, 2023 12:59 AM
Feb 08, 2023 Sports
Kaieteur News – He did it again!! Narayan Ramdhani once again placed 1st in the ACAC Tournament #3 in Men’s singles and Mixed Doubles.
The Alberta Colleges’ Athletics Conference Tournament # 3 was played on Sunday, February 05, 2023 at the King’s University, Edmonton Alberta.
Narayan seeded # 1 in the draw gained a bye to the quarter finals where he played against Shepherd Dow and won 21-3, 21-6, in semis he came up against Davis Wong, winning 21-8, 21-12 and advanced to the final and defeated once again Sanskar Chopra in a close match 21-16, 21-18.
In mixed doubles category he also gained the top spot when he partnered with Abby Ledda his King’s Eagles teammate.
An appreciation token was presented to Narayan Ramdhani by his Coach Mr. Naeem Haque for his contribution to the King’s Badminton Team for the past four (4) years. This is Narayan’s last game on home court (King’s University) before graduating this coming semester.
Listen to a real fighter
Feb 08, 2023SportsMax – Former England batsman Gary Ballance made an unbeaten century to lead a Zimbabwean fightback on day four of the first Test in Bulawayo. Day four started with Zimbabwe 114-3 off 41.4...
Feb 08, 2023
Feb 08, 2023
Feb 08, 2023
Feb 08, 2023
Feb 08, 2023
Kaieteur News – We can begin by arguing that if the Guyana Government is undemocratic then the person(s) or group(s)... more
Kaieteur News – Back in the day – at least up to the late 1970s – old people suffered terribly at the hands of... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States of America... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]