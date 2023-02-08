Missing Industry man found dead in Ogle trench

Latest update February 8th, 2023 12:59 AM

Kaieteur News – Police on the East Coast of Demerara (ECD) are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of Kevin Singh whose body was found floating in a trench along the Ogle Embankment on Tuesday morning.

According to reports, around 06:30hrs yesterday, ranks from the area promptly responded to information received via an unknown caller, who stated that a male of East Indian ethnicity was seen motionless in a trench at the Ogle Embankment.

Police stated that from information received, 45-year-old Singh of Crown Dam, Industry is a known alcoholic and was last seen imbibing on Sunday.

On Tuesday, his body which was clad in a white T-shirt and blue three-quarter jeans was facing down with his head and body submerged in the trench.

Singh’s body was retrieved and checks were made for any marks of violence, but none was visible. His body was then taken to the Memorial Gardens Funeral Home and is awaiting a post mortem examination.

